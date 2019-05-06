Defense Metals Receives 51 Drill Site / Five Year Exploration Permits, for Wicheeda Rare Earth Property

VANCOUVER, May 6, 2019 - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals") (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB: DFMTF / FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce that it has received a Mineral Exploration Permit from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources that allows for the establishment of up to 51 separate drill site locations at the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element ("REE") Property. Each individual drill pad site may be used for multiple diamond drill holes if warranted.

The Mineral Exploration Permit for the Wicheeda Property is valid until February 25, 2024 and during this period of about 5 years, Defense Metals plans to complete additional drilling, starting in the summer of 2019. The primary goal of this drill program will be to:

Further delineate the Wicheeda carbonatite intrusion that hosts important REE mineralization of the Wicheeda Deposit. This carbonatite body is currently open to the southeast, north, and west; where it is interpreted to be potentially down-dropped by faulting.

Provide further REE-mineralized samples from depth for additional metallurgical testing to establish continuity of the process flow-sheet currently being determined by SGS

Canada Inc. from the 30 tonne surface bulk sample collected in late 2018 (see Defense Metals news releases of March 13, February 25, January 23 and January 8, 2019); and

Explore the many identified soil geochemical REE and airborne radiometric anomalies that have not yet been drill tested, which may represent either extensions to, or additional targets separate from, the known Wicheeda Deposit.

Details of this program will be provided prior to the commencement of drilling.

Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, stated; "With the very encouraging initial results from our bulk sample testing, we look forward to drilling additional core holes to further delineate the Wicheeda REE Deposit, in addition to evaluating existing high-priority REE exploration targets within the Property."

About the Wicheeda Property

The Wicheeda 1,780 Hectare Property, is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is nearby to infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway and major highways.

Geologically, the property is situated in the Foreland Belt and within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a major continental geologic feature. The Foreland Belt contains part of a large alkaline igneous province, stretching from the Canadian Cordillera to the southwestern United States, which includes several carbonatite and alkaline intrusive complexes hosting the Aley (niobium), Rock Canyon (REE), and Wicheeda (REE) deposits.

The Wicheeda Property is underlain by Kechika Group metasedimentary rocks that are intruded by the southeast-trending Wicheeda carbonatite; a deformed plug or sill approximately 250 metres in diameter that hosts significant REE mineralization. This intrusion comprises a ferroan dolomite carbonatite core, which passes gradationally outward into calcite carbonatite. The REE mineralization is hosted by the dolomite carbonatite.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda Property has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of "GREEN" energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys, and , rare earth magnets. The Company (i) Working on and has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,780 Hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project located in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada (ii) Owns a 100% interest in prospective uranium claims in the N.E. section of the prolific Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and (iii) Has an option to acquire 100% of the Lac Burge gold property located northeast of Val d'Or, Quebec. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, The United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and German, Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol of "35D".

