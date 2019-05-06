Mexus continues positive progress towards production of gold at Santa Elena mine

CABORCA, May 06, 2019 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that it has begun blast hole drilling on the Julio vein system and the adjacent shear zone in preparation for blasting. This initial drilling should be completed the week of May 13th with the resulting blast producing the ore necessary to start steady production. The material being drilled has been sampled and is averaging 4 grams per ton Au and 12 grams per ton Ag.

Mexus currently has over 12,000 tons of ore stockpiled and ready to mine which was a result of the preparation of the pit on the Julio vein. This material is being crushed and placed on the pad now. The recent progress is further proof that the company is steadily transitioning from an exploration company to a producing miner.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.





