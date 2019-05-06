Radisson appoints Michael Gentile, CFA Strategic advisor

ROUYN-NORANDA, May 06, 2019 - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (“Radisson” or the “Company") (TSX.V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF) is pleased to announce it has appointed Michael Gentile, CFA Strategic Advisor. Mr. Gentile and Radisson will work collaboratively and strategically to optimize value creation for the company’s shareholders through the exploration and development of the High-grade O’Brien Gold project, located along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. (See figure 1 and figure 2).



Michael Gentile, CFA

From 2003 to 2018 he worked as professional money manager at Formula Growth Ltd an independent investment management firm established in Montreal in 1960 with a long-term track record of creating investor wealth. While at Formula Growth M. Gentile main sector focus were the mining and natural resource sectors. In 2012 he became the co-manager with his partner Charles Haggar of the Formula Growth Alpha Fund, a market neutral hedge fund focused on small to mid cap equities. From 2012 to 2018 the Formula Growth Alpha fund became one of the most successful market neural funds in Canada, growing its AUM from $ 15 million to over $ 650 million by the end of 2018.

Michael Gentile has been an active and successful investor in the mining and natural resource sector for over 20 years. While at Formula Growth, Michael was an early stage investor in very successful mining and natural resource investments returning multiples of their original investments for their investors. In October 2018, Mr. Gentile retired from full time money management in order to be able to spend more time with his family. Subsequently, he remains a very active investor in the mining space owning significant stakes in several small cap-mining companies. Michael is currently one of Radisson largest individual shareholders owning currently over 5 million shares of the company.

“I am excited to join Radisson as a strategic advisor and start collaborating with a Company that ticks many of the boxes that I look for when making a significant investment in a mining company

Radisson is run by executives that are good and honest stewards of capital and have strong alignment with shareholders as witnessed by the insider ownership of 12.88%. The best place to find a new high-grade gold deposit is near previously operating high-grade mines or discoveries. Radisson’s project and resource lies directly next to one of the highest-grade historical mines in all of Quebec. Very Attractive valuation with a very small market cap of $ 15 million relative to the quality of the existing resource, land package, jurisdiction and exploration upside. Tier 1 jurisdiction - Quebec was named #4 jurisdiction in the world for mining in most recent survey of the Fraser Institute. Active and established mining camp with multiple mills and mines operated by best-in-class operators. Due to existing infrastructure and shallow depth of the existing resource the project has the potential to become a relatively low risk, low CAPEX gold mine. The existing resource of the O’Brien project is open along strike and below 550 metres. Nearby mines have produced or have reserves as deep as 1,600 metres. Resource estimate update underway, projected to be released in May, is based on a new litho-structural model and holds the potential for increased grades and tonnage. Improved drill targeting for high-grade zones, sets up the potential for a very exciting 2019 drill program,”

commented Michael Gentile, CFA strategic advisor for Radisson.

“We are thrilled to have Michael on board as a strategic advisor to help more investors discover this exciting investment opportunity and helping Radisson move the O’Brien project forward. With the new litho-structural model providing a much greater understanding of the high-grade gold systems identified at O’Brien, 2019 is shaping up to have the potential to be a transformational year for Radisson which could see major exploration upside, increasing grades and increased size of the current resource,” commented Mario Bouchard, President & CEO Radisson mining resources.

Radisson further announces that, pursuant to the Company’s stock options plan, it has granted to Mr. Gentile stock options to acquire 740,000 Class A shares at an exercise price of $0.11 per share for a term of three years expiring April 25, 2022. The stock options vest as to 25% on each of May 3, 2019, August 3, 2019, November 3, 2019 and February 3, 2020.

In addition Mr. Gentile will have the opportunity, for a period of one year to earn a maximum of up to 2,000,000 performance stock options to acquire Class A shares of the company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a term of three years from vesting date. The stock options will be rewarded based on a series of 6 performance objectives, the options will only be awarded if the objectives are fully realized and would be granted in tranches of a minimum of 250,000 up to 500,000.

The objectives are related to the company’s market capitalization, balance sheet and market awareness of the company and would create significant value for Radisson shareholders if achieved.

Radisson also announces that its Board of directors has approved a modification to the stock option plan of the Company from 6 000 000 issuable stock options up to 12 000 000 stock options, which represents less than 10% of the 137,029,250 outstanding shares. This modification is subject to regulatory approval, including the TSX Venture.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, May 2018).For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:



Mario Bouchard

President and CEO

819-277-6578

mbouchard@radissonmining.com

Certain informations contained in the press release are subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, including the scheduled Closing date, but other than statements of historical fact, is forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.