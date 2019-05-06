Aquila resources Announces State of Michigan Issues Final Decision and Order Upholding Back Forty Mining Permit

Shares Outstanding: 338,284,556

TORONTO, May 6, 2019 - Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) ("Aquila" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on May 3, 2019, the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules issued a Final Decision and Order upholding the Michigan Nonferrous Metallic Mineral Mining Permit ("Mining Permit") for its Back Forty Project in Michigan.

In February 2017, both the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and an individual owning property near the project site filed an administrative contested case challenge to the issuance of the Mining Permit by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, now the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. An Administrative Law Judge ("Judge") convened an evidentiary hearing in April of 2018, which ended in October 2018. On May 3, 2019, following 30 days of cumulative testimony, the Judge issued a final decision finding "that the proposed mining operation will not pollute, impair, or destroy the air, water and other natural resources, or the public trust in those resources," in compliance with Michigan's Non Ferrous Metallic Mining Statute.

Barry Hildred, President & CEO of Aquila, commented "Aquila will continue its efforts with the State of Michigan and local communities to demonstrate our commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable resource development that benefits all stakeholders. The Back Forty Mine will be a safe, disciplined operation that promotes and supports local community socio-economic development and is protective of the environment."

ABOUT AQUILA RESOURCES

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) is a development?stage company with strategic assets in the Great Lakes Region. The Company's experienced management team is focused on advancing pre-construction activities for its 100%?owned zinc? and gold?rich Back Forty Project in Michigan.

Aquila's flagship Back Forty Project is an open pit volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit with underground potential located along the mineral?rich Penokean Volcanic Belt in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The Project contains approximately 1.1B pounds of zinc and 1M ounces of gold in the Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource categories, with additional upside potential. Aquila has received all State and Federal permissions required for the construction and commencement of operations at the Back Forty Project.

The Company has two other exploration projects: Reef Gold Project located in Marathon County, Wisconsin and the Bend Project located in Taylor County, Wisconsin. Reef is a gold-copper property and Bend is a volcanogenic massive sulfide occurrence containing copper and gold.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may contain certain forward?looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward?looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

These and other forward?looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Aquila to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Aquila's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under Aquila's profile at www.sedar.com. Aquila expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward?looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward?looking information represents Aquila's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward?looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward?looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

