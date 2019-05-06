Official Inauguration of the Nampala Mine and Partial Results of Exploration

QUÉBEC CITY, May 06, 2019 -- Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex” and/or “the Company”) (TSXV: RBX/FWB: RB4) is pleased to inform its shareholders that the official inauguration of the Nampala mine took place on March 29, 2019 and that exploration operations are yielding their first results.



Inauguration

The mine, which has been in operation since January 1st, 2017 and which currently produces a monthly average of 120 kg of gold, was finally officially inaugurated. The Minister of Industrial Development and Investment Promotion, Mr. Moulaye Ahmed Boubacar, the Minister for Malians Abroad and African Integration, Mr. Yaya Sangaré, his Excellency Mr. Louis Verret, Ambassador and Representative of Canada, and the French Embassy Representative of Economic Services were in attendance.

The ceremony was a great success and presided by the Minister of Mines and Petroleum: Mrs. Hawa Baba Ba Lelenta, respected specialist and former Director of the DNGM (Mali’s National Directorate for Geology and Mines).

Guests were greeted at the mine site by Mr. Abdel Kader Maïga, Country Manager of Robex, Mr. Benjamin Cohen, General Manager and Member of the Board of Directors of Robex and Augustin Rousselet , CFO and COO; Georges Cohen, Company President, was represented by Nicolas Ros, Director of Legal Affairs and Human Resources. More than 400 representatives of the Malian administration, the mine’s economic partners, community representatives, as well as part of the staff and their representatives attended the event, which was a great success.

The speech on behalf of Georges Cohen addressed such themes as industrial success, the partnership entered into with Malian stakeholders, the social involvement of the mine and its partnership with Switzerland to create a literacy center, the mine acting as a mine-school. The mine also announced the upcoming creation of a photovoltaic power plant and extensive work for a gradual increase of its gold production.

The speeches and ceremonies were followed by a site visit.

The Company invites you to watch the Malian TV newscast of March 30, 2019 reporting on the event: https://youtu.be/sGmdd0XdoN8.

Exploration

The Company has also undertaken an exploration and geological analysis campaign. Initially planned for 20,000 meters, it ultimately exceeded 50,000 meters, with the following intermediate results:

A first drilling phase on NAMPALA (September 2018 to December 2018): The goal was to identify the limits of mineralization south, east and west of the current NAMPALA pit. This 9,287-meter campaign allowed for the production of 10,674 samples and for definition drilling in the south zone of the pit.

A second drilling phase on MININKO (December 2018 to January 2019): MININKO’s permit is adjacent to the NAMPALA site and has undergone a major prospecting campaign in view of upcoming operations. A 35,030-meter endeavor undertaken by the Company.



Under MININKO’s permit, the exploration work performed is as follows:

The Company wishes to show the following results announced by the DNGM (Mali’s National Directorate for Geology and Mines):

Type of drilling Drilling

scale Number of drilled

holes Drilled meters Samples sent Results received DD <50mx50m 6 693 773 773 RC 50mx50m 25 2,294 2,626 2,626 RAB 50mx200m 335 15,564 17,995 17,764 Tarière 50mx200m 1,509 16,479 3,539 3,020 1,875 35,030 24,933 24,183

This allowed for the following configuration:



At this preliminary stage, interesting intersections have already been detected:

N'TJIKOUNA EST Sampling From To Average

Au Length From To Average

Au Length (m) (g/t) (m) (m) (g/t) (m) MN2018AC-013 9.0 30.0 0.10 21.0 INCLUDING 49.0 51.0 2.29 2.0 83.0 84.0 1.02 1.0 MN2018AC-014 58.0 70.0 0.31 12.0 58.0 61.0 0.73 3.0 MN2018DD-003 7.6 26.7 0.26 19.1 7.6 16.5 0.42 8.9 27.0 32.1 0.64 5.1 MN2018RC-001 46.0 51.0 0.43 5.0 46.0 47.0 1.19 1.0 MN2018RC-003 70.0 71.0 1.04 1.0 95.0 97.0 1.19 2.0 MN2018RC-009 15.0 21.0 0.83 6.0 20.0 21.0 3.77 1.0 MN2018RC-016 2.0 65.0 0.33 63.0 28.0 35.0 2.00 7.0 MN2018RC-017 32.0 88.0 0.19 56.0 38.0 39.0 4.01 1.0 MN2018RC-018 68.0 90.0 0.31 22.0 68.0 74.0 0.68 6.0 MN2018RC-022 79.0 84.0 0.42 5.0 MN2018RC-023 13.0 44.0 0.11 31.0 MN2018RC-024 89.0 90.0 3.35 1.0 MN2019RAB-140 21.0 22.0 2.81 1.0 N'GOLOLA OUEST Sampling From To Average

Au Length From To Average

Au Length (m) (g/t) (m) (m) (g/t) (m) MN2018DD-004 38.3 41.6 7.22 3.3 INCLUDING 38.3 39.3 23.43 1.0 81.5 97.0 0.11 15.5 MN2018DD-005 37.6 90.0 0.38 52.4 64.8 79.0 0.97 14.2 MN2018RAB-030 40.0 46.0 2.04 6.0 41.0 42.0 11.60 1.0 MN2018RAB-036 0.0 46.0 0.24 46.0 28.0 35.0 0.57 7.0 MN2018RAB-042 5.0 6.0 1.57 1.0 MN2018RAB-045 36.0 39.0 8.20 3.0 37.0 38.0 23.80 1.0 MN2018RAB-049 21.0 45.0 0.59 24.0 22.0 28.0 1.51 6.0 MN2018RAB-052 0.0 1.0 7.40 1.0 MN2018RAB-073 7.0 9.0 0.41 2.0 MN2019RAB-083 29.0 34.0 0.58 5.0 30.0 31.0 1.30 1.0 MN2019RAB-084 0.0 32.0 0.75 32.0 7.0 19.0 1.77 12.0 MN2019RAB-093 42.0 43.0 1.27 1.0 MN2019RAB-096 29.0 35.0 0.88 6.0 MN2019RAB-102 4.0 6.0 0.49 2.0 MN2019RAB-108 37.0 49.0 0.47 12.0 45.0 49.0 0.88 4.0 MN2019RAB-113 24.0 31.0 0.52 7.0 27.0 29.0 1.32 2.0 MN2019RAB-123 37.0 40.0 0.48 3.0 MN2019RAB-126 26.0 27.0 2.53 1.0 Tables of best gold intersections of the drilling program in the N'Tjikouna sector East and N'Golola sector West of the Nampala project (Au≥0,4 g/t and/or L≥15 m)

Robex’s exploration and drilling programs are under the supervision of “qualified persons”. Work is performed following a strict quality control and assurance protocol (QC-QA) which includes mineralized standards, blanks and field duplicates. Half of the core samples (DDH) and blank samples (RC) are kept for future reference purposes, and laboratory analysis is carried out by SGS Minerals.

NAMPALA: As of today, 8,100 meters of definition drilling have been completed (the last results are being collected); which will allow updating the block model, setting a new mining plan and beginning a new calculation of resources.

Denis Boivin, Professional Geologist, Senior Geologist for MRP801, an independent and qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the communication of the scientific and technical information contained in this release.

Operations

In order to maintain an ambitious production target, the Company has continued to invest in its technical facilities through:

The ongoing purchase of a crusher in order to stabilize the grain size of the ore upon entry and therefore avoid untimely clogs.

The purchase of 3 2 MW generators, thereby doubling the production capacity of the plant. This will also allow securing more power at the plant.

The purchase of a 90T crane to replace the one used for production and which is no longer operational.

These acquisitions required no additional funding and were made from the operating cash flow.

For information:

Robex Resources Inc.

Augustin Rousselet, CFO and COO

Head Office : (581) 741-7421

info@robexgold.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as set out within the context of security law. This forward-looking information is subject to many risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Robex's control. The actual results or conclusions may differ considerably from those that have been set out, or intimated, in this forward-looking information. There are many factors which may cause such disparity, especially the instability of metal market prices, the results of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates or in interest rates, poorly estimated reserves, environmental risks (stricter regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable extraction conditions, political risks brought on by mining in developing countries, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies), failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies, or any other risk relating to mining and development. There is no guarantee that the circumstances anticipated in this forward-looking information will occur, or if they do occur, how they will benefit Robex. The forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of Robex's management at the time of the publication of the information and Robex does not assume any obligation to make public updates or modifications to any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other cause, except if it is required by securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

