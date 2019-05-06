Skeena Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 9th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



VANCOUVER, May 6, 2019 - Skeena Resources (TSX.V:SKE, OTCQX:SKREF), based in Vancouver, focused on mining exploration in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, today announced that Kelly Earle, Vice President, Communications, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 9th.

DATE: Thursday, May 9th

TIME: 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0509ResourcesVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

4-million-ounce resource grading 4.5 g/t AuEq recently announced at Eskay Creek, open-pittable

Preliminary Economic Assessment on Eskay Creek to be released Q3 2019

About Skeena Resources

