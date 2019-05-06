GoldMining Inc. (GLDLF: OTCQX | GOLD: TSX) Presents A Live Webcast at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 9th, 2019

VANCOUVER, May 6, 2019 - GoldMining Inc. (GLDLF: OTCQX | GOLD: TSX), a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas, invites individual and institutional investors, financial advisors and analysts, to attend a real-time, interactive presentation and live Q&A session with GoldMining's Executive Vice President, Mr. Jeff Wright, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 9th, 2019 (9:30-10:00AM EST).

Please register https://tinyurl.com/0509ResourcesVIC and access the conference online using the link below.

DATE: Thursday, May 9th, 2019

TIME: 9:30 – 10:00AM EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0509ResourcesVIC

Recent Company Highlights

The Only Panel On Gold And Mining You'll Need – Rick Rule And Amir Adnani

GoldMining Receives Water Licence and Land Use Permits and Files Technical Report for the Yellowknife Gold Project, Northwest Territories, Canada

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDLF: OTCQX | GOLD: TSX) is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru with a global gold resource of 10.5 Moz in the measured and indicated categories and 12.4 Moz in the inferred category*. Additionally, GoldMining owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada. *See technical reports on www.sedar.com

The Company's long-term growth strategy is premised on pursuing accretive acquisitions of resource projects, together with maintaining and advancing its existing projects in a prudent manner. This strategy is focused on identifying and acquiring projects that present compelling value for the Company's shareholders. Visit www.GoldMining.com

Organized by Virtual Investor ConferencesSM, this live, interactive-online webcast provides opportunities for investors to engage in the conversation directly with the company executives to discuss the Company's development, market opportunity, and investment highlights. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

