Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 9th

VANCOUVER, May 6, 2019 - Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (Constantine) (TSXV:CEM, OTCQX:CNSNF), based in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on early stage development at the Palmer zinc/copper deposit in Alaska and the spinout of its Alaska and Timmins gold assets today announced that Darwin Green, VP Exploration, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 9th.

DATE: Thursday, May 9th

TIME: 1:30pm EST (10:30am PT)

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0509ResourcesVIC

Recent Company Highlights

Mineral resource at Alaska base metal Palmer project expanded by 76% over the last year

Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on Palmer project to be released in Q2 of 2019 – first economic parameters applied to the Palmer Project

Upcoming spinout of Alaska and Timmins gold assets into new entity to create additional value for current Constantine shareholders

About Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and proven technical team with a focus on premier North American mining environments. In addition to the Company's flagship copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold (barite) Palmer Joint Venture Project, Constantine also controls a portfolio of high-quality, 100% owned, gold projects that the Company intends to spin out into a separate entity. These include the very high-grade Johnson Tract Au-Ag-Zn-Cu-Pb deposit, located in coastal south-central, Alaska and projects in the Timmins, Ontario gold camp that include the large, well-located Golden Mile property and the Munro Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its exceptionally high-grade past production. Management is committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, meaningful community engagement, environmental stewardship, and responsible mineral exploration and development activities that support local jobs and businesses.

Please visit the Company's website (www.constantinemetals.com) for more detailed company and project information.

