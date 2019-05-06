Ivanhoe Mines to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 9, 2019

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



VANCOUVER, May 6, 2019 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN; OTCQX: IVPAF), based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, today announced that the company's Executive Vice Chairman Egizio Bianchini will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 9, 2019. Ivanhoe Mines is building three of the world's best new mines and exploring for the next copper giant in Southern Africa's legendary mineral fields.

DATE: Thursday, May 9th

TIME: 2:30 pm ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0509ResourcesVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time – both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth". An archived webcast will also be made available after the event for attendees who are not able to participate live.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run an online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

In September 2018, CITIC Metal, one of China's leading, international resources companies, completed a long-term, strategic cooperation and investment agreement that saw CITIC Metal invest C$723 million (US$555 million) to advance Ivanhoe's three principal projects.

Construction of Platreef's first two shafts is proceeding in South Africa, and based on the findings of an independent definitive feasibility study issued in July 2017, Platreef is projected to be Africa's lowest-cost producer of platinum-group metals, with a cash cost of $351 per ounce of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, net of by-products, including sustaining capital costs.

The Kamoa-Kakula Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo is on track to begin initial copper production at a rate of 6 million tonnes of high-grade ore a year in 2021, then expand to a production rate of 18 million tonnes of ore a year, and become one of the world's largest copper mining complexes, with projected, peak annual copper production expected to exceed 700,000 tonnes.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian company focused on advancing its three joint-venture projects in Southern Africa: the development of new mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC. The company also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences, adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula mining licence.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ivanhoe-mines-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-on-may-9-2019-300843976.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com