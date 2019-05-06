Giyani Receives Positive Leaching Results

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

OAKVILLE, May 06, 2019 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM) (FRANKFURT:KT9) (WKN:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the first results from its phase-two hydrometallurgical test program that covers all three components of purification starting with leaching, through solvent extraction, and finishing with electrowinning. Last year Giyani completed phase-one hydrometallurgical testing which only included the leaching of manganese mineralized material from its K.Hill deposit in Botswana. As part of the phase-two program, these leach tests had to be repeated to provide enough material for the subsequent solvent extraction tests. These repeated tests have confirmed and improved the results from last year.



Leaching is the first, and most critical, phase in a three-step purification process that is designed to produce high purity electrolytic manganese metal (EMM). The second step, solvent extraction, is currently in progress and will be followed shortly by the third and final step, electrowinning.

Two main samples were tested MT10 and MT11. MT10 was assayed at 24.7% Mn and MT11 was assayed at 30.72% Mn. A series of leach tests were performed on the two samples to determine the leaching response of manganese with time. The leaching test results show that manganese recovery was approximately 94% with most of the recovery occurring within the first hour of residence time.

A summary of the manganese recoveries is shown in Table 1 below.

Test MT10 MT11 Mn recovery with reductant 91±3% 94±3%

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“We are very pleased with the leaching results as they reflect a much higher recovery at 94% compared to the lower and more conservative 60% that was used for our maiden mineral resource estimate announced back in September 2018. These improved test results not only bode well for further hydrometallurgical tests but will also, ultimately, result in a lower cut-off grade for our K.Hill resource with the obvious corresponding impacts on the resource size.”

The leaching tests were performed on samples collected from drill cores extracted during the Company’s drilling program in the summer of 2018. The cores were from a hole that was specifically drilled for hydrometallurgical testing and is deemed representative of the K.Hill deposit. The samples were ground to a d80 of 200 micrometers (where 80 percent of the product is finer than 200 micrometers). From this, ten sub-samples were drawn of 25g. One sub-sample was set aside and assayed later as the head grade. Four sub-samples were used for reductant tests and five for non-reductant tests. All tests were performed using 25g of rock sample, 125 ml of 3.64M H2SO4 solution at 90C. Four independent leaches were performed with the reductant with only residence time being varied: 30, 60,120 and 180 minutes. Five independent leaches were performed without the reductant with only residence time being varied: 15, 30, 60 120 and 180 minutes. All ten sub-samples were assayed for manganese.

Ian Flint, Ph.D., P.Eng, is the qualified person, as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of the Company and has approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall

CEO, Director

+447711313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or “U.S. persons,” as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act (“U.S. Persons”), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities to, or for the account of benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Giyani expects to occur, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “does not expect”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “does not anticipate”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “forecast”, “budget” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. Specific forward-looking statements and forward-looking information herein includes statements regarding the size of and completion of the private placement and the intended use of the net proceeds from the financing.

All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to certain assumptions, important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Giyani’s ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the case of Giyani, these facts include their anticipated operations in future periods, planned exploration and development of its properties, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: inherent exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in Giyani’s ability to obtain funding; commodity price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of mineral resource calculations and the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in economic estimation; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licenses and permits; risks related to their business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to their mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which they are a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to their directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Giyani’s forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information or statements.

Giyani’s forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of their respective management on the date the statements are made, and Giyani does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to Giyani and risks associated with forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, please refer to Giyani’s financial statements and related MD&A, all of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

GIYANI METALS CORP.

277 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST, OAKVILLE, Ontario L6J 1H9

T: 289-837-0066 F: 289-837-1166

www.GIYANIMETALS.com TSX.v-EMM



