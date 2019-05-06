Alcoa to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Alcoa Corp., a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, will host a live audio webcast of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 10 a.m. EDT.
The webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Investors section of Alcoa’s website http://investors.alcoa.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for one year at this same website following the meeting.
Dissemination of Company Information
Alcoa Corp. intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com.
Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life.
Contact
Investor Contact James Dwyer 412-992-5450 James.Dwyer@alcoa.com
Media Contact Jim Beck 412-315-2909 Jim.Beck@alcoa.com
