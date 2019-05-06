Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Alcoa to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

15:57 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Alcoa Corp., a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, will host a live audio webcast of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 10 a.m. EDT.

The webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Investors section of Alcoa’s website http://investors.alcoa.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for one year at this same website following the meeting.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corp. intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.



Contact

Investor Contact
James Dwyer
412-992-5450
James.Dwyer@alcoa.com

Media Contact
Jim Beck
412-315-2909
Jim.Beck@alcoa.com


Alcoa Corp.

Bergbau
USA
www.alcoa.com


