American Shared Hospital Services Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

San Francisco, May 06, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy solutions, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 3pm Eastern Time / 12 noon Pacific Time. First quarter financial results of 2019 will be released the morning of Thursday, May 9, 2019.



Date/Time

Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 3pm ET / 12 noon PT

Teleconference and Webcast Information

To participate, please call 1 (800) 446-1671 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call, mention confirmation number: 48595189. A simultaneous Webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website,www.ashs.com, or www.streetevents.com (institutional investors). A replay will be available until May 23, 2019 at the same internet addresses, or by dialing 1 (888) 843-7419 and entering 48595189# when prompted.

About AMS

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non‑invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems.





Contacts:

American Shared Hospital Services

Ernest A. Bates, M.D., (415) 788-5300

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

eabates@ashs.com





PCG Advisory, Inc., Investor Relations

Vivian Cervantes

P: 646-863-6274

vivian@pcgadvisory.com