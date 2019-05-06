New Pacific Appoints Market-Maker

VANCOUVER, May 06, 2019 - New Pacific Metals Corp. (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NUAG) (OTCQX:NUPMF) is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (“PI”) to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.



PI will trade the securities of New Pacific on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. New Pacific and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in the Potosí Department of Bolivia, the Tagish Lake gold project in Yukon, Canada and the RZY Project in Qinghai Province, China. Its largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc., and Pan American Silver Corp., one of the world's largest primary silver producers, which operates ten mines, including the San Vicente mine located in the Potosí Department of Bolivia.

