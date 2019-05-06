Argonaut Gold Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 6, 2019 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR) ("Argonaut", "Argonaut Gold" or the "Corporation"; TSX: AR) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held May 2, 2019.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting by management were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

(i) set the number of directors appointed to the board of the Corporation at seven; (ii) election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Corporation; (iii) appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of

the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their

remuneration; and (iv) a shareholder advisory vote on the Corporation's Report on Executive Compensation

("Say on Pay").

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Outcome of Vote Shares Voted For Shares Withheld James E. Kofman Elected 93,478,869

(99.41%) 557,448

(0.59%) Peter C. Dougherty Elected 93,596,155

(99.53%) 440,162

(0.47%) Christopher R. Lattanzi Elected 93,435,670

(99.36%) 600,647

(0.64%) Peter Mordaunt Elected 93,476,593

(99.40%) 559,724

(0.60%) Dale C. Peniuk Elected 87,664,902

(93.22%) 6,371,415

(6.78%) Audra B. Walsh Elected 93,551,024

(99.48%) 485,293

(0.52%) Ian Atkinson Elected 87,843,800

(93.41%) 6,192,511

(6.59%)

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Corporation's meeting materials, including the Corporation's management information circular dated April 5th, 2019, which are accessible under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Corporation has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. Advanced exploration projects include the San Antonio project in Baja California Sur, Mexico, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Magino project in Ontario, Canada. The Company also has several exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

SOURCE Argonaut Gold Inc.