Barkerville Appoints Eric Tremblay to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 06, 2019 - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:BGM) ("Barkerville" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Eric Tremblay as a director of the Corporation.



Mr. Tremblay has over 25 years of mine building and mine operations experience, primarily with underground mining operations. Mr. Tremblay began his career as a mining contractor and over the years he has held multiple position from miner, to general manager, to his current position as COO of Dalradian Resources Inc. In his previous post as General Manager of Canada’s largest gold mine, Canadian Malartic, he played a principal role in finalizing the construction of the mine and the production ramp up. He also served as General Manager at IAMGOLD’s Westwood Project, where he participated in closure of the Doyon Mine and construction of the Westwood Project. In this role Mr. Tremblay was charged with completing the permitting, scoping study, feasibility study, surface construction and underground development. He has also served as the General Manager of IAMGOLD's Sleeping Giant Mine, an underground mine using multiple mining methods (long hole, shrinkage, room and pillar). In this role his mandate was to optimize production and return the mine to profitability. Mr. Tremblay has also served as General Manager for the internal underground contractor of IAMGOLD, where he oversaw the project expansion of IAMGOLD's underground mine. Mr. Tremblay is a graduate of Laval University with a B.Sc. in mining engineering and mineral processing.

Barkerville also announces today the resignation of Mr. John Burzynski as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Burzynski for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Corporation is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Corporation has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on developing and delineating a mineable resource within the 8 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on completing required studies in order to permit underground mining on Cow and Island Mountains. For more information on Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., please contact:

