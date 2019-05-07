PERTH, May 07, 2019 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its board of Directors with the appointment of Mr Daniel Lougher to the role of non-executive director. In addition to this role, Dan will also serve as Chair of the Board’s Technical Committee. Dan’s appointment brings the total number of directors serving on Perseus’s Board to six, including four independent, non-executive directors.



With professional qualifications including a Bachelor of Science (Honours) of Mining Geology, a Graduate Diploma in Engineering (Mining) and a Master of Science (Engineering), Dan also holds a First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency (WA) and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

He is currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the successful Australian nickel miner, Western Areas Ltd., having held this role since February 2012. In total, Dan’s professional career spans more than 35 years involving a range of exploration, feasibility, development, operations, and corporate roles with Australian and international mining companies including a period of eighteen years spent in Africa with BHP Billiton, Impala Plats, Anglo American and Genmin.

Perseus’s Chairman, Mr Sean Harvey said:



“It is a real pleasure to welcome a person of the calibre of Dan Lougher to the role of non-executive director on Perseus’s Board. Dan has a huge amount of relevant work experience gained over many years in the international mining business and with first class professional qualifications to match, his skills set and his knowledge perfectly complement those of the other members of our Board.



I know I speak for all Directors in sincerely welcoming Dan to Perseus and we look forward to receiving his guidance and benefitting from his wealth of technical knowledge and experience as we continue our journey to transform Perseus into a highly credible, mid-tier gold producer, developer and explorer.”

