Universal Copper Grants Stock Options and Re-Prices Previous Grants

VANCOUVER, May 06, 2019 - Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: UNV) (Frankfurt: 3TA1) is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,425,000 share purchase options to directors, officers and consultants, with an exercise price of $0.10 per share and a term of five years.

In addition, the Company has re-priced a total of 1,466,250 outstanding stock options to $0.10 per share of which 628,750 granted to Insiders shall require approval by disinterested shareholders at the Company's upcoming AGM to be held in July, 2019. All other terms of the Stock Option Agreements remain unchanged and none of the options subject to being re-priced may be exercised until shareholder and/or TSX Venture Exchange approval has been obtained.



The new grant and the re-pricing are both subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Universal Copper

Universal Copper Ltd. (UNV: TSX-V; FWB: 3TA1) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Our objective is to build shareholder value through exploration and potential development or acquisition of existing projects with significant up-side.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.universalcopper.com

