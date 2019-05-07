Sutter Receives Lender Demand Notice and Intention to Enforce Security

VANCOUVER, May 06, 2019 - Sutter Gold Mining Inc. (“Sutter” or the “Company” TSXV:SGM) announces that its secured lender, RMB Australia Holdings Inc. (“RMB”), has made demand upon the Company, as debtor and guarantor, and its subsidiary, Sutter Gold Mining Inc. (“Sutter”), as debtor and guarantor, for payment in full of the Company’s and Sutter’s outstanding indebtedness to RMB in respect of outstanding notes and demand loans owing. Additionally, notice was provided by RMB of its intention to enforce its security pursuant to the British Columbia Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. The Company and RMB engaged in an extensive process to market the Company and its assets, but was unable to attract a viable sale transaction that could be completed outside of a court process. A Receiver has not yet been appointed; however, the Company anticipates the appointment of a Receiver in the near term.



The Company further announces that James Crombie and Allen Winters, both independent directors, have resigned from the Company effectively immediately.

As a result of the Company’s current financial situation the Company is not in a position to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company anticipates that it will be cease traded by the applicable securities commissions in due course.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

