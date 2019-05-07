Cardinal Resources Ltd:: May Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia - Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) ('Cardinal' or 'the Company') is presenting at the RIU Sydney Resources conference today.A copy of the Presentation for the Conference is attached(see link below).The Company is pleased with the progress of the feasibility study which is progressing rapidly and is now expected to be delivered this quarter, one quarter ahead of schedule.Further, Project Finance Advisors, Cutfield Freeman, have been working closely with Cardinal to ensure that Cardinal is well positioned to execute project finance for the Namdini Gold Project as swiftly as possible following the completion of the Feasibility Study.To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/44796BTT





About Cardinal Resources Ltd:



Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a West African gold-focused exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.



The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project with a Maiden Ore Reserve of 4.76Moz and is now advancing the feasibility study.



Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company's Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.





Source:



Cardinal Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Archie Koimtsidis CEO / MD Cardinal Resources Ltd. P: +61-8-6558-0573 Alec Rowlands IR / Corp Dev Cardinal Resources Ltd. P: +1-647-256-1922 Andrew Rowell Cannings Purple E: arowell@canningspurple.com.au P: +61-400-466-226 Peta Baldwin Cannings Purple E: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au P: +61-455-081-008