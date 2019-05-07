Cardinal Resources Ltd:: May Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia - Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) ('Cardinal' or 'the Company') is presenting at the RIU Sydney Resources conference today.
A copy of the Presentation for the Conference is attached(see link below).
The Company is pleased with the progress of the feasibility study which is progressing rapidly and is now expected to be delivered this quarter, one quarter ahead of schedule.
Further, Project Finance Advisors, Cutfield Freeman, have been working closely with Cardinal to ensure that Cardinal is well positioned to execute project finance for the Namdini Gold Project as swiftly as possible following the completion of the Feasibility Study.
To view the full presentation, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/44796BTT
About Cardinal Resources Ltd:
Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is a West African gold-focused exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.
The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project with a Maiden Ore Reserve of 4.76Moz and is now advancing the feasibility study.
Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company's Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!