American Battery Metals Identifies Significant Anomalies from Geophysical Survey at Temple Mountain

Vancouver, May 7, 2019 - American Battery Metals Corp. (the "Company" of "American Battery Metals") is pleased to announce the results from a radon flux geophysical survey completed over its Temple Mountain vanadium project located in Emery County, Utah, USA. The survey was completed by GeoXplor Corp on the 24th of April with the interpretation results provided to the Company shortly thereafter.

The survey focused on the Calyx Bench mineralized region on the eastern flank of Temple Mountain. The Calyx Bench mineralized region contains most of the vanadium-uranium ore deposits in the Temple Mountain Mineral Belt, and extends over three kilometres in a north-northeast direction with the width of the belt averaging over one kilometre in an east-west direction. The majority of the vanadium-uranium mineralization occurs within the Moss Back sedimentary package with thicknesses that range from 60 feet to 130 feet and average 90 feet.

The radon survey consisted of 360 readings based on a grid of 12 lines on 200-metre intervals with readings every 50 metres for a total lineal distance of 1,000 metres within an area of two square kilometres.

The survey was successful in delineating the north-northeast trend, which is consistent by the presence of artisanal workings, and highlighting a number of priority drill targets for the upcoming program. Specifically, the survey delineated five areas of high anomalous radon gas occurrences which correlate with the regional geology and previous mine records.

A follow-up drill program consisting of ten holes to test the five anomalies outlined in the geophysical survey. The Company is currently in the process of finalizing the drill permits for the upcoming program.

Michael Mulberry, President & CEO of American Battery Metals, commented "We are extremely pleased with the results from the survey, which show a clear correlation with the artisanal workings and regional geological interpretations. We firmly believe we have discovered multiple layers of mineralization within the Temple Mountain property trend that continues to extend to the northeast and southwest beyond the survey area.

John Walther, P.Geo., who is a Director of the Company and is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, has approved the contents of this news release.

Figure 1: Radon Flux Survey Results





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6188/44566_a52c1c1fe4e58a6f_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Proposed Drill Hole Locations



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6188/44566_123.jpg

About the Company

American Battery Metals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake property located in Esmeralda County in the state of Nevada, USA and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Temple Mountain Vanadium Property located in Emery County, Utah, USA.

Michael Mulberry

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Telephone: (778) 855-5001

Email: michael@americanbatterymetals.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the expected timing for the Proposed Transaction and Financing completion. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling and other sampling results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. newswire services

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44566