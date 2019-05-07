Silver Range Resources Ltd. Purchases Extensive Nevada Database

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2019 - Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNG) ('Silver Range') announces that subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has concluded a purchase agreement with Discovery Consultants of Vernon B.C. to acquire an extensive exploration database ('Discovery Database'). The Discovery Database is based on 25 years of exploration work covering 363 targets in the southwest United States, predominantly in Nevada. It contains over 26,000 rock, soil, BLEG and heavy mineral sample results and logs for 295 exploration drill holes. Silver Range will acquire the database for $10,000 and 400,000 shares.

Silver Range will integrate the Discovery Database into its growing database which includes results from its own work and proprietary historical data. Silver Range is using its database to generate new exploration targets in mining friendly jurisdictions.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in Nevada and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 42 properties, 16 of which are currently optioned to others. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high precious metal targets in its portfolio.

