American Battery Metals Corporation Issues Executive Summary for May 2019

INCLINE VILLAGE , NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 7 , 2019 / American Battery Metals Corp. (OTCQB: ABML) (http://lithiumore.net) (the ''Company''), a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada, is pleased to provide an Executive Summary for shareholders for May 2019.

New Name, Same Great Company

We have officially changed our name from Oroplata Resources Inc. to American Battery Metals Corp.. Changing to ABML demonstrates our dedication to expanding from just lithium into all battery metals. Also key is that we are made in America, unlike most other battery metals companies, which are owned and operated abroad. LithiumOre still remains as a wholly-owned subsidiary company.

Our new stock trading symbol is ABML and the CUSIP will be circulated soon. This is a very exciting time for ABML, and changing our name was an important step in the right direction.

First Exploration and Production Drill In Progress

As of April 30, 2019, the drilling of our first exploration and production well has reached 3,000 feet. This comes two weeks after the drilling began on the 16th of April. We are excited about the progress and will give weekly updates regarding the drilling.

Geophysical Survey Completed

Zonge International, the company responsible for our geophysical surveys, has returned with their preliminary results. We hope to be able to publish and share results within the sixty days.

American Battery Metals Corp. (http://lithiumore.net) (OTCQB: ABML) is a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

For more information, please visit: http://lithiumore.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

