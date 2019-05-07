ArcWest Exploration Inc. Mobilizes Crew to Teeta Creek Porphyry Copper Project

Vancouver, May 7, 2019 - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest") is pleased to announce the commencement of 2019 field activities with the mobilization of a crew headed by Vice President Exploration J.W. Kyba for a geological and geochemical program on the Teeta Creek Copper-Molybdenum-Gold-Silver (Cu-Mo-Au-Ag) Porphyry Project, northern Vancouver Island, B.C. The project is located 23 km south of BHP-Billiton's past producing Island Copper porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine, and approximately 40 km south of Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.'s advanced stage Hushamu porphyry copper-gold project, part of which is currently being explored under an earn-in agreement with Freeport McMoRan. Fieldwork at Teeta Creek is scheduled to begin during the week of May 5.

The Teeta Creek Project was recently expanded by staking and now covers an area totaling 2472 hectares. The road accessible project is located on the west side of Neuroutsos Inlet on northern Vancouver Island, about 5 km west of Port Alice and 35 kilometers southwest of Port McNeil. Porphyry copper mineralization at Teeta Creek was explored between 1967 and 1976 by Newmont, Cities Service Mineral Corp. and others. Eleven diamond drill holes completed during this period outlined a 950 by 500 meter zone of porphyry copper mineralization straddling Teeta Creek, open in all directions. Drill intercepts included 0.35% Cu over 67.1 meters in S75-1, and 0.36% Cu over 36.5 meters in S68-3, with multiple intersections in every drill hole.

In recent years a developing road network on the west side of Neuroutsos Inlet has provided new rock exposures that greatly enhance the footprint and prospectivity of the Teeta Creek porphyry target. Work by Seven Devils Exploration in 2016 highlighted the presence of broad zones of intensely altered porphyry dykes, multistage breccias and porphyry Cu-Mo veins over 700 meters north of and 200 meters elevation above the zone of historical drilling. The overall dimensions of the porphyry system outlined by the new exposures is at least 1.8 by 1.2 kilometers and is open to the north and south. Rock samples from the new exposures returned up to 0.473% Cu and 0.031% Mo. In addition, newly identified, porphyry hosted epithermal mineralization within structurally controlled zones of suspected advanced argillic alteration returned up to 1.96 grams per tonne (g/t) Au and 5.2 g/t Ag.

The focus of the 2019 mapping and sampling program will be to identify extensions of the known porphyry system and map the extent of higher grade copper and gold mineralization, as well as to investigate nearby alteration zones identified from imagery. ArcWest will be conducting field programs on its significant Cu-Au porphyry projects throughout 2019, including programs on its newly acquired Sparrowhawk Project in the Babine porphyry belt, and its flagship Todd Creek and Oweegee projects in the Golden Triangle of northwestern B.C.

"We are excited to commence our 2019 field programs. Our Teeta Creek project is part of a recently identified belt of Miocene porphyry copper-gold systems that are likely the products of ridge subduction, a tectonic process that is believed to play a significant role in the development of the largest porphyry copper deposits in the world. ArcWest has received expressions of interest in Teeta Creek from several potential funding partners, and we are looking forward to conducting property tours with these groups in the coming months. Discussions with potential funding partners with respect to 2019 exploration programs on our northern B.C. and Golden Triangle projects are ongoing, with field programs expected to commence in June."

ArcWest's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Bradford, PGeo, Technical Advisor, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101. For further information please contact: Tyler Ruks, President and CEO at +1 (604) 638 3695.

Investors are cautioned that ArcWest Exploration Inc. has not verified the data from the Island Copper and Hushamu deposits. Further, the presence and style of mineralization on these properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the ArcWest Exploration Inc. property. Historical assays from the Teeta Creek drill programs have not been verified by ArcWest but have been cited from sources believed to be reliable.

This news release contains statements about ArcWest's expectations and are forward-looking in nature. As a result, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although ArcWest believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and ArcWest undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

