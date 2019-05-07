Golden Share Announces the Signing of an Exploration Agreement with Marten Falls First Nation

Toronto, May 7, 2019 - Golden Share Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement between Marten Falls First Nation ("Marten Falls") and Golden Share.

This agreement reflects the mutual respect between the parties and allows for a process of communication and consultation surrounding the Company's exploration activities within the subject lands. Under the terms of the Agreement, Golden Share will be able to perform mineral exploration work including field prospecting, geochemical and geophysical surveys and diamond drilling. The agreement provides the Company with Community support while underlining the importance of responsible environmental stewardship and respect for the land. As the projects evolve, the Community will benefit from any job and training opportunities that emerge.

Chief Bruce Achneepineskum indicates, "Marten Falls First Nation is pleased to enter into an exploration agreement with Golden Share for exploration in Marten Falls traditional territory. Golden Share sets a great standard for building community relations and observing protocal!"

Golden Share greatly appreciates the efforts of Chief Achneepineskum and Council in reaching this agreement and for the positive engagement between the parties. Golden Share President and CEO, Nick Zeng emphasizes that, "Our goal is continuing building a long term mutually beneficial relationship with the Marten Falls First Nation Community and Leadership."

The majority of the mining claims of the Company 100% owned Ogoki Project ("Ogoki") and Kagiami Project ("Kagiami") are located in Marten Falls' traditional territory. Ogoki is a diamond project and Kagiami is a base metal project with massive sulphide exploration potential. For more information about Ogoki and Kagiami, please refer to the press releases dated July 31, 2017 and May 1, 2018.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corp. is a junior natural resource company focusing on mineral exploration in the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

WARNING: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including those with respect to the timing and content of up-coming work programs, geological interpretations etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. The reader is warned against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.goldenshare.ca or contact:

Golden Share Resources Corporation

Nick Zeng, President & CEO

Tel: (905) 968-1199

E-mail: info@goldenshare.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44597