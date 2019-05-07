Aurex Advises on Cease Trade Order

Saskatoon, May 7, 2019 - Aurex Energy Corp. ("AURX" or the "Company" - TSXV:AURX) advises that, pursuant to the Cease Trade Order ("CTO") issued by the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") May 6, 2019, the relevant documentation, related to the recently reorganized Company's December 31, 2018 year-end, will be filed shortly. Filing was delayed pending completion of the annual audit and receipt of the audited financial statements and audit report for the year ended December 31, 2018 from the Company's auditors. The auditors advise that the audit is nearing completion and the Company will file the relevant documents on SEDAR immediately on receipt of the audit report. The ASC advises that a revocation order for the CTO will be issued as soon as possible after the documentation is filed on SEDAR.

About AUrex Energy Corp.

Aurex Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based resource exploration and development company with its head office in Saskatoon, SK. AURX is focused on the acquisition and development of a diversified portfolio of resource properties critical to current and future energy production. This includes natural gas for LNG, base metals including copper and zinc, platinum group elements, strategic metals including cobalt, and precious metals.

Aurex Energy Corp. TRADES ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL "AURX".

For more information, including news releases and technical reports providing more detail on the contents of this news release, please visit our website at www.aurexenergy.ca

For further information:

Aurex Energy Corp.

Gary Billingsley, President

Phone: 306-242-7363

Facsimile: 306-992-0729

To receive information by e-mail, visit www.aurexenergy.ca and click "Contact".

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this release and except as required by law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under United States Securities Laws and Regulations. The above statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of the management of Canadian Platinum and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those described above.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.