Glen Eagle Signs One Year Contract With Inception Mining

MONTREAL, May 07, 2019 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) (“Glen Eagle” or the “Company”) announced on December 18, 2018 that a verbal agreement was reached with Inception Mining to provide the Company with a constant flow of ore supply to be processed at Glen Eagle’s gold plant in Honduras.



Today, the Company is pleased to announce that a one (1) year contract was recently signed between both companies to formalize their ongoing cooperation. The Agreement is particularly important to Glen Eagle as it secures an important source of mineral supply accessible on a paved road and located less than 30 minutes away from its gold processing plant in Choluteca, Honduras.

