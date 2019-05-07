Durango Investigates Artificial Intelligence

Vancouver, May 7, 2019 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB -ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to announce that it is actively investigating an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") program for its wholly owned Trove Property located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in Quebec.

The Trove property has recently undergone an Induced Polarization ("IP") survey on areas of the property which share the same geological trend as the Gladiator deposit of Bonterra Resources (TSX-BTR) and the Windfall property of Osisko Mining (TSX-OSK). The IP survey completed in April 2019 identified 24 drill targets, of which 15 were identified as high priority drill targets.

The AI program is being studied to be used as an additional alternative method to be used in combination with the recently conducted IP model. The AI program builds a gold pattern signature for the area by compiling all relevant regional public data. The established Trove Property IP drill targets would then be analyzed with the gold pattern signature created by the AI program for similarities and added precision. The AI program being evaluated has a proven track record of finding discoveries which makes it a compelling tool to consider.

The technical contents of this release were approved by George Yordanov, P.Geo, an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The property has not yet been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 report.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

