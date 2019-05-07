Noront Selects Sault Ste. Marie Site for Ferrochrome Production Facility

TORONTO, May 07, 2019 - Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: NOT) has selected the Algoma Steel Inc. site in Sault Ste. Marie for its Ferrochrome Production Facility (FPF). The Timmins Kidd Metsite is no longer being considered.



Four communities participated in the initial bidding process which began in February 2018. All submissions were evaluated based on a comprehensive set of criteria determined by Noront and the engineering firm Hatch, which was engaged to assist in the adjudication process. Critical factors included environmental and site suitability, capital costs, operating costs and an assessment of community acceptance for hosting the facility.

Sudbury and Thunder Bay were eliminated in July of 2018. After a thorough and rigorous analysis of the two remaining sites in Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins, the Timmins Kidd Metsite was eliminated as well. A further refinement of the operating and capital costs of the final sites was completed with the following results:

Timmins is the slightly lower capital cost option; and

Sault Ste. Marie has a lower operating cost per pound of chrome in ferrochrome.

The two sites are similar on a discounted NPV (net present value) basis, but on a cash flow basis, when a potential 100-year life for project is accounted for, the analysis favours Sault Ste. Marie.

“It was a very difficult decision because both cities submitted excellent proposals,” said Noront President and CEO Alan Coutts. “In the end we were persuaded to go with Sault Ste. Marie because it is located on the Great Lakes and offers a lower long-term operating cost advantage.”

Sault Ste Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano commented, “This establishes what we know to be true: Sault Ste. Marie is a great place to do business. I want to recognize the efforts of the FPF project team, the support of the executive leadership at Algoma Steel, and the support of MP Sheehan, MPP Romano, Batchewana First Nation Chief Sayers and Garden River First Nation Chief Syrette. I also want to ensure our community and our Indigenous partners that we are committed to substantial consultation and engagement as we move forward.”

“Our government is committed to growing the economy, creating good jobs, and most importantly, ensuring that Northern Ontario is open for business,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. “Today’s announcement confirms that commitment. Congratulations to Noront Resources and the City of Sault Ste. Marie.”

The next step will be to finalize the development plan and timelines for an all-season road to the Ring of Fire with the provincial government and their community partners. Noront anticipates a lengthy and comprehensive FPF environmental permitting process which will allow the Company to engage in a fulsome way with the citizens of Sault Ste. Marie and other stakeholders including environmental groups and First Nations.

The following preliminary schedule for activities (milestones) is subject to financing:

Noront Ferrochrome Production Facility

Preliminary Activity Schedule Q2 2019 Site Selection Q2 2020 Blackbird/FPF Preliminary Economic Assessment Q2 2022 Blackbird/FPF Prefeasibility Study (PFS)

Updated Tenancy Agreement Q4 2024 Blackbird/Feasibility Study (FS) and Environmental Assessment (EA) Q2 2025 Project Permits/Approvals/Funding

Project Construction Initiated Q2 2028 Project Commissioned

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

