Barrick Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 07, 2019 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) announced that the nominees listed in the information circular for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditor and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are set out below.



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld D. Mark Bristow 1,109,397,049 98.97% 11,598,583 1.03% Gustavo A. Cisneros 961,728,848 85.79% 159,266,784 14.21% Christopher L. Coleman 1,097,081,966 97.87% 23,913,666 2.13% J. Michael Evans 1,115,881,131 99.54% 5,114,501 0.46% Brian L. Greenspun 1,080,022,460 96.34% 40,973,172 3.66% J. Brett Harvey 1,086,915,600 96.96% 34,080,032 3.04% Andrew J. Quinn 1,109,839,622 99.00% 11,156,010 1.00% John L. Thornton 1,062,563,191 94.79% 58,432,441 5.21%

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 1,146,541,346 92.67% 90,664,103 7.33%

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 1,032,046,230 92.07% 88,949,302 7.93%

Enquiries:

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Bristow

+1 647 205 7694

+44 788 071 1386

Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Graham Shuttleworth

+44 1534 735 333

+44 779 771 1338

Investor and Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com



