Barrick Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 07, 2019 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) announced that the nominees listed in the information circular for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditor and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
D. Mark Bristow
1,109,397,049
98.97%
11,598,583
1.03%
Gustavo A. Cisneros
961,728,848
85.79%
159,266,784
14.21%
Christopher L. Coleman
1,097,081,966
97.87%
23,913,666
2.13%
J. Michael Evans
1,115,881,131
99.54%
5,114,501
0.46%
Brian L. Greenspun
1,080,022,460
96.34%
40,973,172
3.66%
J. Brett Harvey
1,086,915,600
96.96%
34,080,032
3.04%
Andrew J. Quinn
1,109,839,622
99.00%
11,156,010
1.00%
John L. Thornton
1,062,563,191
94.79%
58,432,441
5.21%
Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
1,146,541,346
92.67%
90,664,103
7.33%
Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
1,032,046,230
92.07%
88,949,302
7.93%
Enquiries:
President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow +1 647 205 7694 +44 788 071 1386
Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Graham Shuttleworth +44 1534 735 333 +44 779 771 1338
Investor and Media Relations Kathy du Plessis +44 20 7557 7738 Email: barrick@dpapr.com
