Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Interim President and CEO Appointment

TORONTO, May 07, 2019 - Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. (“SRHI” or the “Company”) (TSX:SRHI) today announced that Michael Harrison has been appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of SRHI, effective immediately. Mr. Harrison replaces Steve Yuzpe, who resigned to pursue other opportunities.



“On behalf of the board of directors and management of SRHI, I would like to thank Steve for his many contributions to SRHI. We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Terry Lyons, Chairman of the SRHI board of Directors. “Mike is an experienced mining and capital markets executive who is deeply involved in the management and development of SRHI’s core asset, the Minera Tres Valles copper mine in Chile. We believe he is an excellent choice to lead SRHI while the special committee continues its strategic review.”

Mr. Harrison joined SRHI in 2017 as Managing Director. He has over 20 years of executive, financial and technical experience in the mining industry. Prior to joining SRHI, he held the position of President and CEO of Adriana Resources Inc., and Vice President, Corporate Development for Coeur Mining Inc. Mr. Harrison previously worked for Cormark Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial in the investment banking groups raising funds and providing mergers and acquisitions advice to listed and private mining companies. Prior to earning an MBA, he worked internationally for BHP Billiton as a Project Geophysicist in the Exploration Division. Mr. Harrison holds a B.Sc.E Geophysics from Queen's University and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

In connection with the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on May 9, 2019, Mr. Yuzpe will no longer stand for election and it is expected that only the remaining six nominees set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated March 22, 2019 will stand for election. It is expected that Mr. Harrison will be appointed as a director of the Company immediately following the annual meeting.

About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

SRHI acquires and grows a portfolio of cash-flowing businesses and businesses expected to cash flow in the natural resource sector. Based in Toronto, SRHI is part of the Sprott Group of Companies and seeks to deploy capital to provide our investors with exposure to attractive commodities. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.sprottresource.com.

