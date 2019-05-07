IAMGOLD Shareholders Re-elect Board of Directors

Toronto, May 7, 2019 - IAMGold Corp. (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") today announced that shareholder voting at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders on May 7, 2019, has resulted in the election of all the directors listed as nominees in management's information circular dated March 26, 2019.

Results of the shareholder voting were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld John E. Caldwell 237,968,523 90.98 23,591,270 9.02 Donald K. Charter 223,401,980 85.41 38,157,813 14.59 Ronald P. Gagel 260,000,595 99.40 1,559,198 0.60 Richard J. Hall 260,271,873 99.51 1,287,920 0.49 Stephen J. J. Letwin 249,264,092 95.30 12,295,701 4.70 Mahendra Naik 241,971,843 92.51 19,587,950 7.49 Timothy R. Snider 259,850,875 99.35 1,708,918 0.65 Sybil E. Veenman 248,750,831 95.10 12,808,962 4.90

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

