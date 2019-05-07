Amerigo Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, May 07, 2019 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG, "Amerigo" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held on May 6, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



A total of 72,840,077 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 40.99% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name Votes by

Proxy For Votes by

Proxy

Withheld

Percentage

of Votes by

Proxy For Percentage of Votes by

Proxy Withheld Klaus Zeitler 60,637,181 209,031 99.66 0.34 Robert Gayton 60,692,242 153,970 99.75 0.25 Sidney Robinson 60,692,212 154,000 99.75 0.25 Alberto Salas 60,690,184 156,028 99.74 0.26 George Ireland 60,799,312 46,900 99.92 0.08

Detailed voting results for the 2019 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About the Company:

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate at its 100% owned Minera Valle Central (“MVC”) operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.





For further information, please contact: