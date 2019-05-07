Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Amerigo Announces Results of AGM

07.05.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, May 07, 2019 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG, "Amerigo" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held on May 6, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 72,840,077 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 40.99% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name Votes by
Proxy For		 Votes by
Proxy
Withheld
Percentage
of Votes by
Proxy For		 Percentage of Votes by
Proxy Withheld
Klaus Zeitler 60,637,181 209,031 99.66 0.34
Robert Gayton 60,692,242 153,970 99.75 0.25
Sidney Robinson 60,692,212 154,000 99.75 0.25
Alberto Salas 60,690,184 156,028 99.74 0.26
George Ireland 60,799,312 46,900 99.92 0.08

Detailed voting results for the 2019 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About the Company:

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate at its 100% owned Minera Valle Central (“MVC”) operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Henderson, President and CEO (604) 697-6203
Aurora Davidson, Executive Vice-President and CFO (604) 697-6207

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.amerigoresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap