Amerigo Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, May 07, 2019 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG, "Amerigo" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held on May 6, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
A total of 72,840,077 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 40.99% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
Name
Votes by Proxy For
Votes by Proxy Withheld
Percentage of Votes by Proxy For
Percentage of Votes by Proxy Withheld
Klaus Zeitler
60,637,181
209,031
99.66
0.34
Robert Gayton
60,692,242
153,970
99.75
0.25
Sidney Robinson
60,692,212
154,000
99.75
0.25
Alberto Salas
60,690,184
156,028
99.74
0.26
George Ireland
60,799,312
46,900
99.92
0.08
Detailed voting results for the 2019 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
About the Company:
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate at its 100% owned Minera Valle Central (“MVC”) operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.
