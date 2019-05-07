SEMAFO: Record Quarterly Production and Cash Flow from Operations
Development Pipeline Significantly Strengthened with Savary Acquisition
MONTREAL, May 7, 2019 - Semafo Inc. (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) is pleased to announce record production of 102,400 ounces of gold and cash flow from operating activities1 of $79 million or $0.24 per share2 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Highlight of Q1 2019
- Consolidated gold production of 102,400 ounces
- Cash flows from operating activities1 of $79 million or $0.24 per share2
- Net income attributable to shareholders of $17.7 million or $0.05 per share
- Acquisition of Savary Gold announced in Q1 and closed April 30, 2019
- Three rigs drilling at Bantou with results expected early June
- Balance sheet remains conservative with net cash and 100% exposure to upside in gold price
Benoit Desormeaux, President and Chief Executive Officer of SEMAFO, states: "My congratulations to the entire team for a record first quarter of 2019. Both assets performed well and the strong quarterly contribution from Boungou helped to achieve record production and financial performance on a gross and per share basis. Our team has managed this accomplishment while minimizing dilution, maintaining a net cash position and retaining 100% upside to the price of gold. With the Savary acquisition closed, we have greatly strengthened our development asset base and growth profile. Combining Savary with our Bantou property produced a 1,250 km² district scale land package on the prolific Houndé greenstone belt in a country where we have a 20-year history. With our robust cash flow profile, clean balance sheet, and strong development pipeline we have solidified our position as a leading intermediate gold producer and are well positioned to deliver long term shareholder value."
|
_________________________
|
1
|
Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items and is a non-IFRS performance measure
|
2
|
Operating cash flows per share is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19.
|
Consolidated Results and Mining Operations
|
Three-month periods
|
ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Variation
|
Gold ounces produced
|
102,400
|
45,500
|
125%
|
Gold ounces sold
|
106,100
|
46,900
|
126%
|
(in thousands of dollars, except amounts per ounce, per tonne and per share)
|
Revenues – Gold sales
|
138,541
|
62,698
|
121%
|
Operating income
|
40,359
|
(8,065)
|
—
|
Net income attributable to shareholders of the Corporation
|
17,666
|
(4,710)
|
—
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.05
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.05
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
Cash flow from operating activities2
|
78,980
|
18,391
|
329%
|
Per share1
|
0.24
|
0.06
|
300%
|
Average realized selling price (per ounce)
|
1,306
|
1,336
|
(2%)
|
Total cash cost (per ounce sold)¹
|
484
|
848
|
(43%)
|
All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)¹
|
745
|
1,083
|
(31%)
2019 Guidance Reiterated
Our 2019 guidance provided on February 8 remains unchanged. Operations are tracking according to plan and in line with annual and longer-term targets. The one area that may require additional explanation is the all-in sustaining cost (AISC). The quarterly AISC for Boungou and Mana are slightly above the top end of the 2019 AISC guidance range. This was expected and over the course of the remainder of the year, the AISC for both operations will track back into the 2019 guidance range, albeit for different reasons. At Boungou, the mine plan calls for the strip ratio to decrease over the year with a corresponding reduction in AISC. At Mana, the mine plan calls for ore in the first half of the year to be sourced exclusively from Wona. Higher grade ore from the Siou North pit will only be available in the second half of 2019. As the average head grade increases at Mana, the AISC will correspondingly decrease.
Siou Underground Continues on Time, on Budget
Underground development at Siou continued to advance well with 2,750 meters completed at quarter-end. The pace of development continues in line with our goal of reaching full production in the first quarter of 2020. At quarter-end, the development continued on budget, with $19.8 million of the total $51.7 million budget incurred. Further, we started grade control drilling with results consistent with the block model. In April 2019, Siou underground was approved by the National Mines Commission and the permit is expected shortly.
|
_____________________
|
1
|
Total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19.
|
2
|
Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items and are a non-IFRS performance measure
Exploration and Development
Bantou
The focus of the exploration in the first quarter was at Bantou where a total of 58 RC (9,188 meters) and 5 core holes (821 meters) were drilled. The Bantou Zone hosts a maiden inferred resource estimate of 361,000 ounces at 5.35 g/t Au. Initially, one drill was active on the Bantou property testing a variety of prospective target areas. During the quarter, we encountered an interesting area approximately two kilometers north of the Bantou Zone. The area was sufficiently interesting to warrant further drilling, and a second drill was mobilized to continue testing the other target areas. Consequently, much of the drilling in the quarter was carried out on this new area. Assays are being compiled and we expect results, along with a geological interpretation, to be released in early June.
A third drill was added at Bantou in the quarter. The focus of the third drill is to test the extensions of the Bantou Zone along strike and at depth. With three active drills at Bantou, we will be increasing the exploration budget and will provide further details in early June.
Boungou
A total of 7,517 meters of reverse-circulation (RC) drilling was completed in the first quarter on the Dangou NE and Dangou Centre targets. The 7,517 meters represent approximately 30% of the total 25,000-meter program, which is designed to test and establish continuity. Although there have been some encouraging intercepts (1 meter at 22.9 g/t Au, 9 meters at 1.36 g/t Au, 4 meters at 3.67 g/t Au, 1 meter at 6.66 g/t Au, and 3 meters at 5.69 g/t Au), an interpretation can only be provided when the full program has been completed towards the end of the year.
Mana
An RC drill program commenced late March on the satellite targets located just north of Siou. Although some results have been returned so far (3 meters at 3.31g/t Au and 5 meters at 2.16 g/t Au), only 1,064 meters have been completed out of a total of 10,400 meters. The overall 2019 Mana exploration program includes 18,600 meters of RC drilling, including 7,600 meters at Pompoi.
Nabanga
A preliminary economic assessment (PEA) study has been initiated following the release of the updated inferred resource estimation at Nabanga (840,000 oz at 7.7 g/t Au). The study remains in progress and, as scheduled, will be released in the third quarter.
Summary
All areas of the business performed well in the first quarter. We look forward to carrying forward the momentum into the second quarter and beyond.
First Quarter Conference Call
A conference call will be held tomorrow, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 EDT, to discuss the first quarter results. Interested parties are invited to call the following telephone numbers to participate in the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 90 days through SEMAFO's website at www.semafo.com.
Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 225 7341
Tel. North America: 1 (888) 390 0605
Webcast: www.semafo.com
Replay overseas: +1 (416) 764 8677
Replay N. America: 1 (888) 390 0541
Replay pass code: 629024#
Expiration: May 15, 2019
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
SEMAFO's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 EDT at Club Saint-James, Salon Midway, 1145 avenue Union, in Montreal. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and meet the management team and members of the board of directors.
About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Boungou and Mana Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical facts are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "expected", "upside", " growth", "development pipeline", "deliver", "long term", "guidance", "targets", "will", "continues", "on-time, on-budget", "in line with", "goal", "shortly", "prospective", "focus", "increasing", "initiated", "in progress", "scheduled", "committed", "building", "leveraging" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include the ability to (i) obtain exploration results from Bantou in early June, (ii) deliver long term shareholder value, (iii) meet our 2019 guidance, (iv) deliver the Siou Underground on-time and on-budget, (v) achieve full production from Siou Underground in the first quarter of 2020, (vi) obtain the permit for the Siou Underground shortly, (vii) complete the Nabanga PEA by the third quarter, (viii) execute on our strategic focus, fluctuation in the price of currencies, gold or operating costs, mining industry risks, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral reserves and resources, delays, political and social stability in Africa (including our ability to maintain or renew licenses and permits) and other risks described in SEMAFO's documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in SEMAFO's 2018 Annual MD&A, as updated in SEMAFO's 2019 First Quarter MD&A, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. These documents are also available on our website at www.semafo.com. SEMAFO disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
(Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)
|
As at
|
As at
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
$
|
$
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
98,985
|
96,519
|
Trade and other receivables
|
38,163
|
29,434
|
Income tax receivable
|
6,681
|
6,390
|
Inventories
|
84,602
|
83,211
|
Other current assets
|
5,245
|
5,378
|
233,676
|
220,932
|
Non-current assets
|
Advance receivable
|
1,916
|
2,117
|
Restricted cash
|
25,163
|
25,340
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
796,554
|
782,060
|
Intangible asset
|
1,167
|
1,204
|
Other non-current financial assets
|
5,137
|
2,622
|
829,937
|
813,343
|
Total assets
|
1,063,613
|
1,034,275
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
|
61,172
|
63,905
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
60,104
|
60,181
|
Current portion of finance leases
|
11,793
|
7,820
|
Current portion of share unit plan liabilities
|
4,172
|
3,311
|
Provisions
|
2,928
|
3,051
|
140,169
|
138,268
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Long-term debt
|
42,968
|
57,388
|
Finance Leases
|
23,653
|
20,144
|
Share unit plan liabilities
|
2,092
|
2,263
|
Provisions
|
24,022
|
23,561
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
53,705
|
39,548
|
146,440
|
142,904
|
Total liabilities
|
286,609
|
281,172
|
Equity
|
Shareholders of the Corporation
|
Share capital
|
624,308
|
623,604
|
Contributed surplus
|
6,497
|
6,771
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(16,560)
|
(18,909)
|
Retained earnings
|
126,882
|
109,216
|
741,127
|
720,682
|
Non-controlling interests
|
35,877
|
32,421
|
Total equity
|
777,004
|
753,103
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
1,063,613
|
1,034,275
|
Consolidated Statements of Income (loss)
|
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
|
(Expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)
|
Three-month period
|
ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
$
|
$
|
Revenue – Gold sales
|
138,541
|
62,698
|
Costs of operations
|
Mining operation expenses
|
51,405
|
39,778
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
39,628
|
25,428
|
General and administrative
|
3,960
|
3,917
|
Corporate social responsibility expenses
|
357
|
222
|
Share-based compensation
|
2,832
|
1,418
|
Operating income (loss)
|
40,359
|
(8,065)
|
Other expenses (income)
|
Finance income
|
(548)
|
(641)
|
Finance costs
|
3,556
|
313
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
496
|
(428)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
36,855
|
(7,309)
|
Income tax expense (recovery)
|
Current
|
734
|
527
|
Deferred
|
14,999
|
(2,936)
|
15,733
|
(2,409)
|
Net income (loss) for the period
|
21,122
|
(4,900)
|
Attributable to:
|
Shareholders of the Corporation
|
17,666
|
(4,710)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
3,456
|
(190)
|
21,122
|
(4,900)
|
Earnings (loss) per share
|
Basic
|
0.05
|
(0.01)
|
Diluted
|
0.05
|
(0.01)
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
|
(Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)
|
Three-month period
|
ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
$
|
$
|
Cash flows from (used in):
|
Operating activities
|
Net income (loss) for the period
|
21,122
|
(4,900)
|
Adjustments for:
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
39,628
|
25,428
|
Share-based compensation
|
2,832
|
1,418
|
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
116
|
(552)
|
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|
14,999
|
(2,936)
|
Other
|
283
|
(67)
|
78,980
|
18,391
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items
|
(15,736)
|
(15,636)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
63,244
|
2,755
|
Financing activities
|
Drawdown of long-term debt
|
(15,000)
|
—
|
Repayment of equipment financing
|
(77)
|
(77)
|
Payments of finance lease
|
(2,125)
|
(1,145)
|
Proceeds on issuance of share capital, net of expenses
|
430
|
741
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(16,772)
|
(481)
|
Investing activities
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
(43,179)
|
(61,156)
|
Net acquisitions of equity investments
|
—
|
(1,606)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(43,179)
|
(62,762)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(827)
|
958
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|
2,466
|
(59,530)
|
Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of period
|
96,519
|
198,950
|
Cash and cash equivalents – End of period
|
98,985
|
139,420
|
Interest paid
|
2,775
|
2,330
|
Interest received
|
548
|
710
|
Income tax paid
|
851
|
1,356
|
Boungou, Burkina Faso
|
Mining Operations
|
Three-month period
|
ended March 31,
|
2019
|
Operating Data
|
Mining
|
Waste mined (tonnes)
|
2,106,000
|
Ore mined (tonnes)
|
280,000
|
Operational stripping ratio
|
7.5
|
Capitalized Stripping Activity
|
Waste material – Boungou (tonnes)
|
5,044,600
|
Total strip ratio
|
25.5
|
Processing
|
Tonnes processed (tonnes)
|
308,700
|
Head grade (g/t)
|
6.50
|
Recovery (%)
|
96
|
Gold ounces produced
|
61,900
|
Gold ounces sold
|
64,700
|
Financial Data (in thousands of dollars)
|
Revenues – Gold sales
|
84,492
|
Mining operation expenses
|
17,070
|
Government royalties and development taxes
|
4,724
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
24,948
|
General and administrative
|
217
|
Corporate social responsibility expenses
|
82
|
Segment operating income
|
37,451
|
Statistics (in dollars)
|
Average realized selling price (per ounce)
|
1,306
|
Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)1
|
53
|
Cash operating cost, including stripping (per tonne processed)1
|
88
|
Total cash cost (per ounce sold)1
|
337
|
All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1
|
534
|
Depreciation (per ounce sold)2
|
386
|
____________________________
|
1
|
Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19.
|
2
|
Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.
|
Mana, Burkina Faso
|
Mining Operations
|
Three-month period
|
ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Variation
|
Operating Data
|
Mining
|
Waste mined (tonnes)
|
2,766,300
|
5,205,800
|
(47%)
|
Ore mined (tonnes)
|
408,100
|
592,300
|
(31%)
|
Operational stripping ratio
|
6.8
|
8.8
|
(23%)
|
Capitalized Stripping Activity
|
Waste material – Siou (tonnes)
|
2,405,900
|
—
|
—
|
Waste material – Wona (tonnes)
|
1,825,000
|
3,204,200
|
(43%)
|
4,230,900
|
3,204,200
|
32%
|
Total strip ratio
|
17.1
|
14.2
|
20%
|
Processing
|
Ore processed (tonnes)
|
427,900
|
612,000
|
(30%)
|
Low grade material (tonnes)
|
212,300
|
39,700
|
435%
|
Tonnes processed (tonnes)
|
640,200
|
651,700
|
(2%)
|
Head grade (g/t)
|
2.27
|
2.24
|
1%
|
Recovery (%)
|
87
|
97
|
(10%)
|
Gold ounces produced
|
40,500
|
45,500
|
(11%)
|
Gold ounces sold
|
41,400
|
46,900
|
(12%)
|
Financial Data (in thousands of dollars)
|
Revenues – Gold sales
|
54,049
|
62,698
|
(14%)
|
Mining operations expenses
|
27,182
|
36,634
|
(26%)
|
Government royalties
|
2,429
|
3,144
|
(23%)
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
14,531
|
25,332
|
(43%)
|
General and administrative
|
543
|
635
|
(14%)
|
Corporate social responsibility expenses
|
275
|
185
|
49%
|
Segment operating income
|
9,089
|
(3,232)
|
—
|
Statistics (in dollars)
|
Average realized selling price (per ounce)
|
1,306
|
1,336
|
(2%)
|
Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)¹
|
41
|
54
|
(24%)
|
Cash operating cost, including stripping (per tonne processed)1
|
61
|
67
|
(9%)
|
Total cash cost (per ounce sold)¹
|
715
|
848
|
(16%)
|
All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)¹
|
1,075
|
1,083
|
(1%)
|
Depreciation (per ounce sold)²
|
351
|
540
|
(35%)
|
________________________________
|
1
|
Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19.
|
2
|
Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.
SOURCE SEMAFO
Contact
SEMAFO: John Jentz, Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Email: John.Jentz@semafo.com; Ruth Hanna, Analyst, Investor Relations, Email: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com; Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408, North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408, Website: http://www.semafo.com