SEMAFO: Record Quarterly Production and Cash Flow from Operations

Development Pipeline Significantly Strengthened with Savary Acquisition

MONTREAL, May 7, 2019 - Semafo Inc. (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) is pleased to announce record production of 102,400 ounces of gold and cash flow from operating activities1 of $79 million or $0.24 per share2 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Highlight of Q1 2019

Consolidated gold production of 102,400 ounces

Cash flows from operating activities 1 of $79 million or $0.24 per share 2

of $79 million or $0.24 per share Net income attributable to shareholders of $17.7 million or $0.05 per share

Acquisition of Savary Gold announced in Q1 and closed April 30, 2019

Three rigs drilling at Bantou with results expected early June

Balance sheet remains conservative with net cash and 100% exposure to upside in gold price

Benoit Desormeaux, President and Chief Executive Officer of SEMAFO, states: "My congratulations to the entire team for a record first quarter of 2019. Both assets performed well and the strong quarterly contribution from Boungou helped to achieve record production and financial performance on a gross and per share basis. Our team has managed this accomplishment while minimizing dilution, maintaining a net cash position and retaining 100% upside to the price of gold. With the Savary acquisition closed, we have greatly strengthened our development asset base and growth profile. Combining Savary with our Bantou property produced a 1,250 km² district scale land package on the prolific Houndé greenstone belt in a country where we have a 20-year history. With our robust cash flow profile, clean balance sheet, and strong development pipeline we have solidified our position as a leading intermediate gold producer and are well positioned to deliver long term shareholder value."

_________________________ 1 Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items and is a non-IFRS performance measure 2 Operating cash flows per share is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19.

Consolidated Results and Mining Operations



















Three-month periods



ended March 31,



2019

2018

Variation Gold ounces produced

102,400

45,500

125% Gold ounces sold

106,100

46,900

126%









(in thousands of dollars, except amounts per ounce, per tonne and per share)



Revenues – Gold sales

138,541

62,698

121% Operating income

40,359

(8,065)

—









Net income attributable to shareholders of the Corporation

17,666

(4,710)

— Basic earnings per share

0.05

(0.01)

— Diluted earnings per share

0.05

(0.01)

—



















Cash flow from operating activities2

78,980

18,391

329% Per share1

0.24

0.06

300%









Average realized selling price (per ounce)

1,306

1,336

(2%) Total cash cost (per ounce sold)¹

484

848

(43%) All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)¹

745

1,083

(31%)

2019 Guidance Reiterated

Our 2019 guidance provided on February 8 remains unchanged. Operations are tracking according to plan and in line with annual and longer-term targets. The one area that may require additional explanation is the all-in sustaining cost (AISC). The quarterly AISC for Boungou and Mana are slightly above the top end of the 2019 AISC guidance range. This was expected and over the course of the remainder of the year, the AISC for both operations will track back into the 2019 guidance range, albeit for different reasons. At Boungou, the mine plan calls for the strip ratio to decrease over the year with a corresponding reduction in AISC. At Mana, the mine plan calls for ore in the first half of the year to be sourced exclusively from Wona. Higher grade ore from the Siou North pit will only be available in the second half of 2019. As the average head grade increases at Mana, the AISC will correspondingly decrease.

Siou Underground Continues on Time, on Budget

Underground development at Siou continued to advance well with 2,750 meters completed at quarter-end. The pace of development continues in line with our goal of reaching full production in the first quarter of 2020. At quarter-end, the development continued on budget, with $19.8 million of the total $51.7 million budget incurred. Further, we started grade control drilling with results consistent with the block model. In April 2019, Siou underground was approved by the National Mines Commission and the permit is expected shortly.

_____________________ 1 Total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19. 2 Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items and are a non-IFRS performance measure

Exploration and Development

Bantou

The focus of the exploration in the first quarter was at Bantou where a total of 58 RC (9,188 meters) and 5 core holes (821 meters) were drilled. The Bantou Zone hosts a maiden inferred resource estimate of 361,000 ounces at 5.35 g/t Au. Initially, one drill was active on the Bantou property testing a variety of prospective target areas. During the quarter, we encountered an interesting area approximately two kilometers north of the Bantou Zone. The area was sufficiently interesting to warrant further drilling, and a second drill was mobilized to continue testing the other target areas. Consequently, much of the drilling in the quarter was carried out on this new area. Assays are being compiled and we expect results, along with a geological interpretation, to be released in early June.

A third drill was added at Bantou in the quarter. The focus of the third drill is to test the extensions of the Bantou Zone along strike and at depth. With three active drills at Bantou, we will be increasing the exploration budget and will provide further details in early June.

Boungou

A total of 7,517 meters of reverse-circulation (RC) drilling was completed in the first quarter on the Dangou NE and Dangou Centre targets. The 7,517 meters represent approximately 30% of the total 25,000-meter program, which is designed to test and establish continuity. Although there have been some encouraging intercepts (1 meter at 22.9 g/t Au, 9 meters at 1.36 g/t Au, 4 meters at 3.67 g/t Au, 1 meter at 6.66 g/t Au, and 3 meters at 5.69 g/t Au), an interpretation can only be provided when the full program has been completed towards the end of the year.

Mana

An RC drill program commenced late March on the satellite targets located just north of Siou. Although some results have been returned so far (3 meters at 3.31g/t Au and 5 meters at 2.16 g/t Au), only 1,064 meters have been completed out of a total of 10,400 meters. The overall 2019 Mana exploration program includes 18,600 meters of RC drilling, including 7,600 meters at Pompoi.

Nabanga

A preliminary economic assessment (PEA) study has been initiated following the release of the updated inferred resource estimation at Nabanga (840,000 oz at 7.7 g/t Au). The study remains in progress and, as scheduled, will be released in the third quarter.

Summary

All areas of the business performed well in the first quarter. We look forward to carrying forward the momentum into the second quarter and beyond.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Boungou and Mana Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical facts are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "expected", "upside", " growth", "development pipeline", "deliver", "long term", "guidance", "targets", "will", "continues", "on-time, on-budget", "in line with", "goal", "shortly", "prospective", "focus", "increasing", "initiated", "in progress", "scheduled", "committed", "building", "leveraging" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include the ability to (i) obtain exploration results from Bantou in early June, (ii) deliver long term shareholder value, (iii) meet our 2019 guidance, (iv) deliver the Siou Underground on-time and on-budget, (v) achieve full production from Siou Underground in the first quarter of 2020, (vi) obtain the permit for the Siou Underground shortly, (vii) complete the Nabanga PEA by the third quarter, (viii) execute on our strategic focus, fluctuation in the price of currencies, gold or operating costs, mining industry risks, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral reserves and resources, delays, political and social stability in Africa (including our ability to maintain or renew licenses and permits) and other risks described in SEMAFO's documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in SEMAFO's 2018 Annual MD&A, as updated in SEMAFO's 2019 First Quarter MD&A, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. These documents are also available on our website at www.semafo.com. SEMAFO disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)















As at



As at



March 31,



December 31,



2019



2018



$



$









Assets

















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

98,985



96,519 Trade and other receivables

38,163



29,434 Income tax receivable

6,681



6,390 Inventories

84,602



83,211 Other current assets

5,245



5,378



233,676



220,932 Non-current assets







Advance receivable

1,916



2,117 Restricted cash

25,163



25,340 Property, plant and equipment

796,554



782,060 Intangible asset

1,167



1,204 Other non-current financial assets

5,137



2,622



829,937



813,343 Total assets

1,063,613



1,034,275









Liabilities

















Current liabilities







Trade payables and accrued liabilities

61,172



63,905 Current portion of long-term debt

60,104



60,181 Current portion of finance leases

11,793



7,820 Current portion of share unit plan liabilities

4,172



3,311 Provisions

2,928



3,051



140,169



138,268 Non-current liabilities







Long-term debt

42,968



57,388 Finance Leases

23,653



20,144 Share unit plan liabilities

2,092



2,263 Provisions

24,022



23,561 Deferred income tax liabilities

53,705



39,548



146,440



142,904 Total liabilities

286,609



281,172









Equity

















Shareholders of the Corporation







Share capital

624,308



623,604 Contributed surplus

6,497



6,771 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(16,560)



(18,909) Retained earnings

126,882



109,216



741,127



720,682 Non-controlling interests

35,877



32,421









Total equity

777,004



753,103 Total liabilities and equity

1,063,613



1,034,275

Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)









Three-month period



ended March 31,



2019

2018



$

$







Revenue – Gold sales

138,541

62,698







Costs of operations





Mining operation expenses

51,405

39,778 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

39,628

25,428 General and administrative

3,960

3,917 Corporate social responsibility expenses

357

222 Share-based compensation

2,832

1,418







Operating income (loss)

40,359

(8,065)







Other expenses (income)





Finance income

(548)

(641) Finance costs

3,556

313 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

496

(428)







Income (loss) before income taxes

36,855

(7,309)







Income tax expense (recovery)





Current

734

527 Deferred

14,999

(2,936)



15,733

(2,409)







Net income (loss) for the period

21,122

(4,900)







Attributable to:





Shareholders of the Corporation

17,666

(4,710) Non-controlling interests

3,456

(190)



21,122

(4,900)







Earnings (loss) per share





Basic

0.05

(0.01) Diluted

0.05

(0.01)





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)









Three-month period



ended March 31,



2019

2018



$

$







Cash flows from (used in):













Operating activities





Net income (loss) for the period

21,122

(4,900) Adjustments for:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

39,628

25,428 Share-based compensation

2,832

1,418 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

116

(552) Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

14,999

(2,936) Other

283

(67)



78,980

18,391 Changes in non-cash working capital items

(15,736)

(15,636) Net cash provided by operating activities

63,244

2,755







Financing activities





Drawdown of long-term debt

(15,000)

— Repayment of equipment financing

(77)

(77) Payments of finance lease

(2,125)

(1,145) Proceeds on issuance of share capital, net of expenses

430

741







Net cash used in financing activities

(16,772)

(481)







Investing activities





Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(43,179)

(61,156) Net acquisitions of equity investments

—

(1,606)







Net cash used in investing activities

(43,179)

(62,762)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(827)

958 Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

2,466

(59,530) Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of period

96,519

198,950 Cash and cash equivalents – End of period

98,985

139,420 Interest paid

2,775

2,330 Interest received

548

710 Income tax paid

851

1,356

Boungou, Burkina Faso Mining Operations









Three-month period



ended March 31,



2019 Operating Data









Mining



Waste mined (tonnes)

2,106,000 Ore mined (tonnes)

280,000 Operational stripping ratio

7.5





Capitalized Stripping Activity



Waste material – Boungou (tonnes)

5,044,600





Total strip ratio

25.5





Processing



Tonnes processed (tonnes)

308,700 Head grade (g/t)

6.50 Recovery (%)

96 Gold ounces produced

61,900 Gold ounces sold

64,700





Financial Data (in thousands of dollars)



Revenues – Gold sales

84,492 Mining operation expenses

17,070 Government royalties and development taxes

4,724 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

24,948 General and administrative

217 Corporate social responsibility expenses

82 Segment operating income

37,451





Statistics (in dollars)



Average realized selling price (per ounce)

1,306 Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)1

53 Cash operating cost, including stripping (per tonne processed)1

88 Total cash cost (per ounce sold)1

337 All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1

534 Depreciation (per ounce sold)2

386

____________________________ 1 Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19. 2 Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.

Mana, Burkina Faso Mining Operations





Three-month period

ended March 31,

2019

2018

Variation Operating Data

















Mining





Waste mined (tonnes) 2,766,300

5,205,800

(47%) Ore mined (tonnes) 408,100

592,300

(31%) Operational stripping ratio 6.8

8.8

(23%) Capitalized Stripping Activity





Waste material – Siou (tonnes) 2,405,900

—

— Waste material – Wona (tonnes) 1,825,000

3,204,200

(43%)

4,230,900

3,204,200

32% Total strip ratio 17.1

14.2

20%







Processing





Ore processed (tonnes) 427,900

612,000

(30%) Low grade material (tonnes) 212,300

39,700

435% Tonnes processed (tonnes) 640,200

651,700

(2%) Head grade (g/t) 2.27

2.24

1% Recovery (%) 87

97

(10%) Gold ounces produced 40,500

45,500

(11%) Gold ounces sold 41,400

46,900

(12%)







Financial Data (in thousands of dollars)





Revenues – Gold sales 54,049

62,698

(14%) Mining operations expenses 27,182

36,634

(26%) Government royalties 2,429

3,144

(23%) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 14,531

25,332

(43%) General and administrative 543

635

(14%) Corporate social responsibility expenses 275

185

49% Segment operating income 9,089

(3,232)

— Statistics (in dollars)





Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,306

1,336

(2%) Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)¹ 41

54

(24%) Cash operating cost, including stripping (per tonne processed)1 61

67

(9%) Total cash cost (per ounce sold)¹ 715

848

(16%) All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)¹ 1,075

1,083

(1%) Depreciation (per ounce sold)² 351

540

(35%)

________________________________ 1 Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19. 2 Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.

