Leagold Announces Results of AGM Voting
VANCOUVER, May 7, 2019 - Leagold Mining Corp. (TSX:LMC; OTCQX:LMCNF) ("Leagold" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held on May 7, 2019 in Vancouver. Shareholders holding 187,151,197 shares or 65.69% of the outstanding shares of the Company were present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting.
Election of Directors
The following directors were elected to the Board:
|
Nominee
|
Votes for
|
% for
|
Votes withheld
|
% withheld
|
Frank Giustra
|
175,295,585
|
99.88%
|
208,629
|
0.12%
|
Neil Woodyer
|
173,936,513
|
99.11%
|
1,567,701
|
0.89%
|
Gordon Campbell
|
175,319,394
|
99.89%
|
184,820
|
0.11%
|
Wesley K. Clark
|
175,308,021
|
99.89%
|
196,193
|
0.11%
|
Lord Tristan Garel-Jones
|
175,310,996
|
99.89%
|
193,218
|
0.11%
|
Peter Marrone
|
175,317,662
|
99.89%
|
186,552
|
0.11%
|
Miguel Rodriguez
|
175,315,838
|
99.89%
|
188,376
|
0.11%
Richard Orazietti informed the Company prior to the meeting that he would not be standing for re-election.
Appointment of Auditors
Deloitte LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.
|
Votes for
|
% for
|
Votes withheld
|
% withheld
|
Deloitte LLP
|
186,629,864
|
99.72%
|
521,218
|
0.28%
About Leagold Mining Corporation
Leagold is a mid-tier gold producer with a focus on opportunities in Latin America. The Company is based in Vancouver, Canada and owns four operating gold mines in Mexico and Brazil, along with an expansion opportunity in Mexico and a near-term gold mine restart project in Brazil. Leagold is listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "LMC" and trades on the OTCQX market as "LMCNF".
