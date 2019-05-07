Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Leagold Announces Results of AGM Voting

07.05.2019  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2019 - Leagold Mining Corp. (TSX:LMC; OTCQX:LMCNF) ("Leagold" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held on May 7, 2019 in Vancouver. Shareholders holding 187,151,197 shares or 65.69% of the outstanding shares of the Company were present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Election of Directors

The following directors were elected to the Board:

Nominee

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

Frank Giustra

175,295,585

99.88%

208,629

0.12%

Neil Woodyer

173,936,513

99.11%

1,567,701

0.89%

Gordon Campbell

175,319,394

99.89%

184,820

0.11%

Wesley K. Clark

175,308,021

99.89%

196,193

0.11%

Lord Tristan Garel-Jones

175,310,996

99.89%

193,218

0.11%

Peter Marrone

175,317,662

99.89%

186,552

0.11%

Miguel Rodriguez

175,315,838

99.89%

188,376

0.11%

 

Richard Orazietti informed the Company prior to the meeting that he would not be standing for re-election. 

Appointment of Auditors

Deloitte LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

Deloitte LLP

186,629,864

99.72%

521,218

0.28%

 

About Leagold Mining Corporation

Leagold is a mid-tier gold producer with a focus on opportunities in Latin America. The Company is based in Vancouver, Canada and owns four operating gold mines in Mexico and Brazil, along with an expansion opportunity in Mexico and a near-term gold mine restart project in Brazil. Leagold is listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "LMC" and trades on the OTCQX market as "LMCNF".

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leagold-announces-results-of-agm-voting-300845719.html

SOURCE Leagold Mining Corp.



Contact
please visit www.leagold.com or contact: Meghan Brown - Vice President, Investor Relations, tel: +1-604-398-4525, email: mbrown@leagold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Leagold Mining Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.leagold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap