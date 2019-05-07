Emgold Comments on Troilus Gold Project Update

Vancouver, May 7, 2019 - Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV: EMR; OTC : EGMCF ; Frankfurt Exchange : EMLN) ("Emgold" or the "Company") is pleased to note that Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) ("Troilus Gold") has reported new drill results from its 2019 exploration program at its Troilus Gold Project, located within the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. Intercept highlights reported include:

36 metres of 1.10 g/t AuEq, including 6 metres of 11.36 g/t AuEq and 6 metres of 4.46 g/t AuEq in hole TLG-ZJ419-094; and

90 metres of 0.91 g/t AuEq, including 12 metres of 1.32 g/t AuEq and 16 metres of 1.37 g/t AuEq in hole TLG-ZJ419-103.

Emgold has a strategic investment in Troilus Gold of 3.75 million common shares, representing 6.2% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Troilus Gold. Details of all the drilling results and QA/QC program can be found in Troilus Gold's press release, dated May 7, 2019 on Troilus Gold's website at www.troilusgold.com or on its company's corporate filing at www.sedar.com.

Troilus Gold states that the 2019 drilling program has been designed, in part, to extend the near surface mineralization down dip in the J Zone of the Troilus Gold Project, specifically below the J4 open pit. The new intercepts in this zone are successfully showing a clear continuation of the typical gold bearing lithology that defined the 2018 open pit resource estimate. Furthermore, results are showing a potential thickening of mineralization in the lower levels of the 2018 whittle constraining shell used in that resource estimate.

Troilus Gold intends to drill over 40,000 meters as part of its 2019 exploration program, targeting zones Z87, Z87 South, the J Zone and J4 North (see Troilus Gold press release dated February 7, 2019 for an overview of mineral zones and drill targets).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Alain Moreau, P. Geo., Director of Exploration, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Emgold

Emgold is a Vancouver based gold exploration and mine development Company with exploration properties located in the Quebec, Nevada, and British Columbia. These include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties in Nevada, an option to acquire up to a 91% interest in the Casa South Property in Quebec, and the Stewart and Rozan properties located in British Columbia. The Company has a strategic investment of 3.75 million shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) who are advancing the Troilus Gold Property in Quebec.

