Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

07.05.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, May 07, 2019 - HudBay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the eleven individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2019 was elected. Shareholders holding an aggregate of 209,195,393 of the company’s common shares, or approximately 80% of the outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The election of directors was voted upon by ballot and the detailed voting results are set out below:

Director Number of
Votes FOR		 Number of
Votes
Withheld
Carol T. Banducci 176,126,338 3,173,591
Igor A. Gonzales 185,149,766 15,443,605
Alan Hair 202,920,338 4,162,147
Alan R. Hibben 168,302,241 31,699,319
Richard Howes 203,962,488 3,139,120
Sarah B. Kavanagh 205,526,621 1,512,508
Carin S. Knickel 173,593,967 5,711,059
Peter Kukielski 79,668,340 37,788,546
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla 131,197,991 5,550,356
Colin Osborne 205,679,741 1,389,774
David Smith 207,742,751 1,125,400

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is an integrated mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver), molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. With assets in North and South America, the company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company’s growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in the Americas. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Director, Investor Relations
(416) 814-­4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Scott Brubacher
Director, Corporate Communications
(416) 814-­4373
scott.brubacher@hudbay.com



