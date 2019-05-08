Midas Gold Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 07, 2019 - Midas Gold Corp. (MAX:TSX / MDRPF:OTCQX) ("Midas Gold" or the "Company") today announced the results of its annual general meeting (the “AGM”), which was held in Vancouver on May 7, 2019. Following the meeting, Stephen Quin, President and CEO, provided those present with an overview of the Company’s progress over the past year and its plans going forward.



Annual General Meeting Voting Result

A total of 156,623,640 million common shares were represented at the AGM, or 66.4% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares at the Company’s record date of March 13, 2019. The Company’s shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information proxy circular. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Total Votes* Percentage of

Votes

For* Percentage of

Votes

Withheld* Keith Allred 111,431,970 284,741 111,716,711 99.75 % 0.25 % Jaimie Donovan 107,217,662 4,498,049 111,715,711 95.97 % 4.03 % Brad Doores 111,393,492 323,219 111,716,711 99.71 % 0.29 % Marcelo Kim 107,120,697 4,596,014 111,716,711 95.89 % 4.11 % Peter Nixon 111,432,813 283,898 111,716,711 99.75 % 0.25 % Stephen Quin 107,221,255 4,495,456 111,716,711 95.98 % 4.02 % Javier Schiffrin 107,147,845 4,568,866 111,716,711 95.91 % 4.09 % Donald Young 111,388,658 328,053 111,716,711 99.71 % 0.29 %

* Not all shares were voted in respect of all motions therefore the combined number of shares voted for or withheld may not add up to the total votes represented at the meeting.

The directors were elected to hold offices until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The Company’s shareholders also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 (99.39% voted in favour).

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Corporate Update

Following the AGM, Stephen Quin, President & CEO of Midas Gold Corp. provided an update in respect of the Stibnite Gold Project, noting progress on advancing the project towards completion of a feasibility study and advancing the regulatory assessment process for site restoration and mine development.

About Midas Gold and the Stibnite Gold Project

Midas Gold Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries are focused on the exploration and, if warranted, site restoration and development of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by its Stibnite Gold Project.