Alaris Announces the Director Election Results from its Shareholder Meeting

CALGARY, May 07, 2019 - Alaris Royalty Corp. ("Alaris" or the "Corporation") (TSX:AD) is pleased to announce the results of voting on the election of directors at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2019 (the “Meeting”). Each of the nominee directors recommended by management and listed in the Corporation’s information circular and proxy statement dated April 2, 2019 was elected as a director for a term ending at the next annual meeting of shareholders. The results of the voting for each individual director are set forth below:

Director For Withhold Jack C. Lee 15,144,327 (98.99%) 154,900 (1.01%) E. Mitchell Shier 14,502,674 (94.79%) 796,533 (5.21%) Mary C. Ritchie 15,021,188 (98.18%) 278,039 (1.82%) Stephen King 15,215,146 (99.45%) 84,081 (0.55%) Gary Patterson 14,975,884 (97.89%) 323,343 (2.11%) Robert Bertram 14,525,639 (94.94) 773,588 (5.06%) Jay Ripley 15,230,107 (99.55) 69,120 (0.45%)

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Alaris’ profile later today.

For more information please contact:

Curtis Krawetz

Vice President, Investments and Investor Relations

Alaris Royalty Corp.

403-221-7305

www.alarisroyalty.com

About the Corporation:

The Corporation provides alternative financing to a diversified group of private companies (“Private Company Partners”) in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Royalties or distributions to Alaris from the Private Company Partners are adjusted annually based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin, same clinic sales, gross revenues and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners’ common equity position.