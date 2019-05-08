LeadFX Receives Certificate of Arrangement and Moves to Close Plan of Arrangement

(All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

PERTH, May 7, 2019 - LeadFX Inc. ("LeadFX" or the "Company") (TSX: LFX) advises that further to the news release dated April 30, 2019, the Company has received the Certificate of Arrangement dated May 7, 2019 from the Director of Corporations Canada certifying that the Company's plan of arrangement has been effected under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act ("CBCA"). Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company's depositary in connection with the Plan of Arrangement, has commenced the process of paying eligible shareholders the Cash Consideration. Offers to pay dissenting shareholders will be made within seven days of the date of this news release.

The Company expects that the Common Shares of the Company will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about May 9, 2019.

All capitalised terms used in this news release have the meaning given to them in the Company's Management Information Circular dated August 10, 2018 unless otherwise defined herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as ''seek'', ''anticipate'', ''contemplate'', ''target'', ''believe'', ''plan'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', and ''intend'' and statements that an event or result ''may'', ''will'', ''can'', ''should'', ''could'' or ''might'' occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information by its nature requires assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. These statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievement may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. These risk factors should be carefully considered and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is current only as of the date of this news release. All subsequent forward-looking information attributable to LeadFX herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements contained in or referred to herein. LeadFX does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to this forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE LeadFX Inc.