VIDEO: Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources: A Potentially Large Regional Copper Play in Saskatchewan

Vancouver, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK).The company has announced that it has intersected high grade copper in drill holes 3, 4 and 5 at Knife Lake Project including 4.31% Cu and 5.05% CuEq over 13.2m within 2.03% Cu and 2.42% CuEq over 37.6m beginning at 11.2m downhole.Rockridge is pleased to report additional results from its inaugural winter diamond drilling program at its flagship Knife Lake Project located in Saskatchewan (the "Knife Lake Project" or "Property"). Interpretation and QA/QC has been completed on drill holes KF19003, KF19004 and KF19005, and additional results on the remaining six holes will be released as interpretation and QA/QC work is completed. Rockridge recently entered into an Option Agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in the Property that covers the majority of the historical Knife Lake Cu-Zn-Ag-Co VMS deposit. The contiguous claims total approximately 85,196 hectares and are located approximately 50 km northwest of Sandy Bay, Saskatchewan.To view the Video Audio, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/97046/ROCKTo view the release, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/71PAQ2J9





Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) is a new publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada, specifically copper and base metal projects. The Company's flagship project is the Knife Lake Project located in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. There is strong discovery potential in and around the deposit area as well as at regional targets on the 85,196-hectare property. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.





