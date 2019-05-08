Ero Copper announces voting results of Annual General Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 07, 2019 - Ero Copper Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: ERO) reported the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 70,722,788 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 83.26% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the re-election of management’s nominees as directors for the ensuing year.



Election of Directors

On a vote by a show of hands, each of the seven nominees in the Circular were re-elected as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and the outcome of the valid proxies received was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted Percentage of Votes Cost Director Nominees For Withheld For Withheld Christopher Noel Dunn 61,971,407 753,118 98.80 1.20 David Strang 62,724,525 0 100 0 Lyle Braaten 47,653,011 15,071,514 75.97 24.03 Steven Busby 50,779,735 11,944,790 80.96 19.04 Robert Getz 62,652,237 72,288 99.88 0.12 John Wright 62,707,761 16,764 99.97 0.03 Matthew Wubs 62,687,214 37,311 99.94 0.06

The resolution to reappoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor was approved by 100.0% of the votes cast for the resolution.

Each item of business voted upon at the meeting is described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2019, which is available on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba (“MCSA”), 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 39 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar underground mine, the R22W open pit mine and its newly constructed Vermelhos underground mine. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperanҫa development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil and the Company, directly and indirectly, owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including Technical Reports on the Vale do Curaçá, Boa Esperanҫa and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).





Signed: “David Strang” For further information contact: David Strang, President & CEO Makko DeFilippo, Vice President, Corporate Development (604) 429-9244 info@erocopper.com



