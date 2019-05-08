Mithril Resources Limited: Think Zinc - Exploring the Billy Hills Project

Adelaide, Australia - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) provides the Company's latest presentation.- Mithril is focussed on exploring the Billy Hills Zinc Project- Billy Hills is the first step in a broader consolidation strategy- Firetail and Python prioritised for immediate follow-up- Next Stepso Ongoing target generation (to generate further targets)o Geological mapping and surface sampling will take place in April / May 2019 (to refine specific drill sites)o Heritage Site Clearances in May 2019 (Timing uncertain following passing of a Gooniyandi Senior Cultural Elder - ''sorry business")o Diamond drilling planned for June 2019To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5JER9TJ7





Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.



The Company and its exploration partners are actively exploring throughout the Kalgoorlie, West Kimberley and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, copper, zinc, and vanadium deposits.



In the Kalgoorlie District, Mithril is exploring for nickel on the Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia Projects which lie along strike from, or adjacent to previously mined high-grade nickel at the Silver Swan and Scotia Nickel Deposits.



In the West Kimberley, Mithril is exploring for zinc on the Billy Hills Project which lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit.



In the Murchison, Mithril is exploring for copper, nickel and zinc mineralisation on the Nanadie Well Project and for copper, silver, zinc and lead on the Bangemall Base Metal Project. Mithril's exploration partner – Monax Mining Ltd is also exploring for vanadium on the Limestone Well tenements.





Mithril Resources Ltd. David Hutton Managing Director E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au T: +61-8-8132-8800 www.mithrilresources.com.au