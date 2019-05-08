Mithril Resources Limited: March 2019 Quarterly Activity Report

Adelaide, Australia - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) provides the Company's March 2019 Quarterly Activity Report.Key PointsBilly Hills (Zinc)- Targeting large scale deposits within soil-covered portions of fault zones immediately along strike from existing surface and bedrock mineralisation with the Firetail and Python prospects prioritised for immediate field follow-up- Both prospects characterised by strike - extensive mineralised structures with strongly anomalous rock chips, soil samples and historic drill intercepts but with no modern exploration follow-up- Field work to commence late April / early May 2019 with diamond drilling planned for June 2019 subject to receiving necessary approvalsKurnalpi (Nickel, Cobalt)- Resampling of historic RAB drill spoils confirms strongly anomalous copper - cobalt rock unit with 0.97% copper and 0.71% cobalt returned from one sampleNanadie Well (Copper)- Leapfrog 3D modelling identifies a new high-grade target adjacent to the existing Nanadie Well Copper Deposit (2004 JORC Code Compliant Inferred Resource of 36.07Mt @ 0.42% copper, 0.064 g/t gold - 151,506 tonnes copper and 74,233 ounces gold)Limestone Well (Vanadium)- Auteco Minerals (earning up to 80% of the project) to fund a drill test of a new vanadium target during the June 2019 Quarter- Limestone Well lies directly north along strike from the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Deposit (2012 JORC Inferred + Indicated Resource of 280.1Mt @ 9.18%TiO2 and 0.44%V2O5)Cash- Cash reserves of $0.93M at 31 March 2019.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/S41E4N2V





Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.



The Company and its exploration partners are actively exploring throughout the Kalgoorlie, West Kimberley and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, copper, zinc, and vanadium deposits.



In the Kalgoorlie District, Mithril is exploring for nickel on the Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia Projects which lie along strike from, or adjacent to previously mined high-grade nickel at the Silver Swan and Scotia Nickel Deposits.



In the West Kimberley, Mithril is exploring for zinc on the Billy Hills Project which lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit.



In the Murchison, Mithril is exploring for copper, nickel and zinc mineralisation on the Nanadie Well Project and for copper, silver, zinc and lead on the Bangemall Base Metal Project. Mithril's exploration partner – Monax Mining Ltd is also exploring for vanadium on the Limestone Well tenements.





