Hecla Reports Drilling Successes at Casa Berardi, San Sebastian, Greens Creek and Nevada

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today provided an update on its drilling programs during the first quarter.

Highlights

There were up to 20 drills operating at 5 mines, all in North America.

Casa Berardi:

High-grade extensions defined two zones in the upper East and West Mines for potential new underground mining areas.

The high-grade 113 Zone may link or intersect the western limit of the 118 Zone to define a significant resource area.

San Sebastian:

Potential increase of oxide mine life through upgraded resource in the Middle Vein.

Near-surface oxide mineralization defined at the new El Toro (South) over 5,000 feet along strike and from surface to 450 feet of depth.

Greens Creek:

Expanding high-grade, near-surface resources at the East Ore and Upper Plate zones and upgraded resources in the NWW and Southwest zones in the central part of the mine.

Drilling in the southern part of the mine on the 200 South Zone has upgraded resources and added to mineralized trends in that area.

Nevada:

Some high-grade intersections at Fire Creek along trend of primary veins and new vein extensions identified.

Underground drilling at Hollister has confirmed and expanded mineralization in the West Gloria and identified new mineralization to the north.

“We have been successful in discovering high-grade mineralization at Casa Berardi, San Sebastian, Greens Creek and in Nevada,” said Mr. Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO. “Our focus at Casa Berardi is increasing underground reserves and as expected, we are seeing the underground resource continuing as the exploration moves east. In Mexico, the discovery of additional oxide resources at San Sebastian could extend the mine life. At Greens Creek we could see reserve increases again this year as the resources are upgraded. In Nevada, one of our main reasons for the acquisition is being proved with many high-grade intercepts.”

EXPLORATION

Exploration (including corporate development) expenses were $4.4 million for the first quarter, a $3.0 million decrease over the first quarter of 2018. Exploration activities remained focused at Nevada Operations and at San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Greens Creek.

Casa Berardi – Quebec

During the first quarter, up to six underground drills were used to refine stope designs, expand reserves and resources in the 113, 118, 123, 124, 128, 139, 152 and 160 zones and confirm further potential at depth and to the east and west (Figure 1). An aggressive underground drilling program has begun with the goal of upgrading and expanding resources in several promising areas and potentially extending the underground mine production. Up to three drills on surface completed in-fill and exploration drilling at the West Mine Crown Pillar (WMCP), the 128 Zone and at depth of the Principal Pit and the deeper potential below the 160 Pit (Figure 2). This drilling is concentrated on high-grade extensions below currently defined pits that could potentially be mined from underground or could expand the WMCP pit.

The 113 Zone has been a prolific historic mining center and recent underground development has provided a platform to evaluate the eastern-plunge of these high-grade lenses from the 1010-level within the West Mine. Initial drilling has been encouraging with intersections containing multiple structures with veins and strong alteration. There is potential at depth for the 113 Zone to intersect or link with the 118 Zone to the east.

High in the mine, drilling of the 118 and 124 zones from the 430-level continue to show the potential to extend and increase the grade in the Principal area. Recent drill intersections of the 118 Zone at 1200 feet from surface include 0.19 oz/ton gold over 15.3 feet and 0.53 oz/ton over 3.6 feet. At depth, drilling of the western extension of the 118 Zone from the 990-level exploration drift confirmed the continuity of multiple mineralized lenses to the west and at depth outside the current resource boundary. Recent intersections including 0.20 oz/ton gold over 9.8 feet suggest an extension of the resources of over 350 feet below the 1200-level.

Drilling of stacked, high-grade lenses of the 123 Zone is defining a connection between them over 1,900 feet of strike length and over 3,600 feet down-dip below the 1070-level (Figure 3). In the upper part of the 123 Zone, step-out drilling from the 750-level to the west shows the continuity of high-grade mineralization down-plunge for 400 feet and remains open to the west. Drilling has defined the east extension of the 124 Zone from the 430-level that is down-plunge of the Principal pit mineralization. Recent drill intersections below the 290-level include 0.19 oz/ton gold over 6.6 feet and continues to show the down-dip potential of the 124 lenses to the east and at depth.

Drilling below the proposed Principal Pit on the 128 Zone has defined a series of high-grade, steeply-plunging lenses that have been defined vertically for over 600 feet and extend from surface to below the 290-level (Figure 3). Drill intersections, including 0.24 oz/ton gold over 5.2 feet and 1.25 oz/ton gold over 1.6 feet, have extended the resource 300 feet and recent step-out drilling suggests the high-grade mineralization is open at depth and to the east. Further east, drilling of the 139 Zone south of the Casa Berardi Fault is showing mineralization is almost continuous between the West and East mines.

Exploration drilling of the 152 Zone at the west extent of the East Mine is evaluating the underground potential of the area between the 148 Zone and depth extensions of the 160 Zone. Intersections of 0.28 oz/ton gold over 2.8 feet and 0.17 oz/ton gold over 9.8 feet suggest the mineralization could link the zones together and provide additional deeper exploration potential. Underground drilling from the ramp at the 455-level, is currently targeting the down plunge of these results. Definition drilling continues at the 300-level of the East Mine to refine the depth extensions of the 160 Zone below the pit shells. Drilling has defined multiple lenses that include discrete quartz veins and massive sulfide styles of mineralization that contain good gold grades. This mineralization is steeply plunging to the west and is open to depth.

Drilling of the WMCP to evaluate the open-pit potential to the west of the West Shaft has upgraded the inferred resource to reserves that are part of a newly-defined open pit reserve announced with the year-end reserve update. The drill recent results also show that the near-surface, mineralized structures extends beyond the western extent of the WMCP pit and could result in an expansion of the pit.

In the second quarter of 2019, underground drilling in the West Mine is planned to evaluate the lower extensions of the 113 and 118 zones. Surface and underground drilling is expected to expand and refine the 124-128 zones closer to surface. In the East Mine drilling of the 148, 152 and 160 zones should refine and expand resources that have underground mining potential. These targets reflect the numerous opportunities (Figure 4) to extend mineralization defined in the pits, or near surface, to depth and potential underground mining.

More complete drill assay highlights from Casa Berardi can be found in Table A at the end of the release and a presentation showing drill intersection locations is available by copying and pasting the following URL into your Internet browser: http://ir.hecla-mining.com//interactive/newlookandfeel/4130678/Hecla_Q1-2019_ExplorationUpdate.pdf.

San Sebastian - Mexico

During the quarter, two core drill rigs and one reverse circulation (RC) drill operated at San Sebastian on surface. In addition, one underground drill rig completed in-fill drilling in the central and upper portions of the oxide zone along the Middle Vein. Surface exploration drilling was directed toward shallower oxide mineralization along the recently discovered El Toro (South) Vein and West Francine Vein (Figure 5). At the Middle Vein, in-fill drilling within the oxide (100, 101 and 104) zones intercepted vein intervals with similar grade and width to the previous exploration drilling results and will provide important data to guide stope design. Strong drill results include 206.5 oz/ton silver and 0.79 oz/ton gold over 6.1 feet and 49.8 oz/ton silver and 0.25 oz/ton gold over 6.7 feet. This drilling has upgraded resources and could add oxide mine life at San Sebastian.

The El Toro (South) Vein is located approximately halfway between the Andrea Vein resource area to the southeast and the Esperanza Vein to the northwest (Figure 5). Based on its location and orientation, this vein may represent the link between these two known veins with a total prospective strike length of over eight miles. Near-surface mineralization has been defined by core drilling for over 5,000 feet along strike and from surface to 450 feet of depth and includes intersections of 0.16 oz/ton gold and 24.1 oz/ton silver over 5.8 feet and 0.35 oz/ton gold and 21.4 oz/ton silver over 4.2 feet (Figure 6). Recent drill intercepts have identified veins that are up to 25 feet wide containing bands of sulfide mineralization. To the south, the El Toro vein has been fault-offset to the east and remains strong and open to the south. A new vein is located about 125 feet in hanging wall of the El Toro Vein and recent intersections include 0.26 oz/ton gold and 18.0 oz/ton silver over 9.5 feet. Recently one core rig has moved from the West Francine Vein to El Toro Vein to accelerate the drilling in this area.

At the West Francine Vein, located about 1,000 feet west of past drilling on the Francine Vein, recent drilling continues to intersect narrow, high-grade veins that has defined mineralization about 450 feet along strike. A recent drill hole at the eastern end returned narrow, high-grade intervals including 0.05 oz/ton gold and 70 oz/ton silver over 1.65 feet. Mineralization in this area is open laterally and at depth and follow-up drilling in this area is programmed later in the year. Drilling will continue during the second quarter to evaluate near-surface oxide mineralization at the El Toro (South) Vein area. An RC drilling program recently began to test geochemistry targets around the El Toro Vein discovery and along the Esperanza to Andrea Vein Corridor (Figure 7).

Separately, a bulk sample is proceeding on the polymetallic mineralization along the Francine Vein. The material from the bulk sample will be used for metallurgical studies and a viability test of the nearby Excellon Mill, where the processing of sulfide ores from San Sebastian is planned.

More complete drill assay highlights from San Sebastian can be found in Table A at the end of this release and a presentation showing drill intersection locations is available by copying and pasting the following URL address into your Internet browser: http://ir.hecla-mining.com//interactive/newlookandfeel/4130678/Hecla_Q1-2019_ExplorationUpdate.pdf.

Greens Creek – Alaska

At Greens Creek, drilling in the first quarter and strong assay results from previous drilling have upgraded and expanded the 200 South, East Ore, NWW, Upper Plate, 9A, and Southwest zone resources (Figure 8). In the East Ore Zone, intersections from drilling in the middle and the north end of the resource confirmed mineralization. Strong assay results included 20.52 oz/ton silver, 0.05 oz/ton gold, 4.20% zinc and 1.19% lead over 21.9 feet and 64.04 oz/ton silver, 0.27 oz/ton gold, 6.46% zinc and 2.36% lead over 7.6 feet (Figure 9). Drilling of targeted gaps between modeled ore zones intersected mineralization that compares well in thickness and location to existing trends. Mineralization is still open higher up in the mine. Drilling is planned to continue upgrading this resource throughout 2019.

Drilling of the 200 South Zone confirmed three flat-lying, high-grade lenses that are folded to the west and has enabled portions of bench mineralization below historic mining to be upgraded to an indicated resource category and potentially incorporated into the Life of Mine plan. Recent drilling included 6.87 oz/ton silver, 0.25 oz/ton gold, 15.70% zinc, 5.39% lead over 25.9 feet and 27.66 oz/ton silver, 0.42 oz/ton gold, 4.25% zinc, and 2.31% lead over 14.4 feet.

Near the mine portal elevation, drilling of the Upper Plate Zone to the northwest has defined at least two flat-lying zones that are folded to the east. Recent drill results include 42.15 oz/ton silver, 0.02 oz/ton gold, 10.84% zinc and 4.86% lead over 16.5 feet along the upper ore band and 93.59 oz/ton silver, 0.39 oz/ton gold, 4.95% zinc and 2.38% lead over 5.5 feet in the lower band. Definition drilling results indicate the upper and mineralization horizon thickens toward the Southwest D Fault from the east and the lower horizon extends up to 150 feet further than modeled also towards the Southwest D Fault.

Drilling continued at the southern end and lower portion of the NWW Zone, filling in a gap between the two ore zones. Results from recent drilling include 29.90 oz/ton silver, 0.16 oz/ton gold, 4.89% zinc and 2.74% lead over 11.4 feet and 16.87 oz/ton silver, 0.11 oz/ton gold,16.07% zinc and 9.41% lead over 7.2 feet. The drilling shows the mineralization is generally contained within argillites with a precious metal-rich zone identified west of the current resource and a base metal-rich zone (16-20% zinc) extending beyond the current resource. Drilling of the NWW Zone will continue through the first half of 2019. Drilling north of the Southwest Zone targeted an area between the Southwest and NWW zones. Recent drill results include 77.18 oz/ton silver, 0.57 oz/ton gold, 8.05% zinc and 3.94% lead over 7.5 feet and 94.33 oz/ton silver, 0.40 oz/ton gold, 12.22% zinc and 4.83% lead over 7.0 feet suggest possible continuity of high-grade mineralization between the current resources.

Definition drilling in 2019 will focus on the East Ore, Northwest West, and 9A zones. Exploration drilling in 2019 will target the southern extension of the 200 South Zone and the Deep Southwest. Definition drilling in 200 South Zone is planned to continue to mid-2019 and drilling of the Upper Plate has stopped but is expected to resume in the fourth quarter.

More complete drill assay highlights from Greens Creek can be found in Table A at the end of this release and a presentation showing drill intersection locations is available by copying and pasting the following URL address into your Internet browser: http://ir.hecla-mining.com//interactive/newlookandfeel/4130678/Hecla_Q1-2019_ExplorationUpdate.pdf.

Nevada

Fire Creek

The 2019 underground drill program at Fire Creek is designed to upgrade and expand resources at Spirals 2, 3, 4 and 9 and the Titan and North zones (Figure 10). There were up to four drill rigs operating underground at Fire Creek in the first quarter with definition drilling focusing the southern up-dip of Spiral 2 of the Vein 39 and Joyce mineralization in advance of sill development, on upper portions of Spiral 3 along the Honey Runner, Karen, Hui Wu and Joyce structures, and the lower and upper portions of Spiral 4. The focus of the drilling was to upgrade resources as underground exploration drilling is anticipated for later in the year.

The Spiral 2 drilling targeted the up-dip, southern extents of Vein 39 and Joyce veins. Drilling on Vein 39 encountered strong alteration in the structures but overall weak assays. The Joyce program identified continuous veins with moderate grades, but the best results occurred along Vein 40 which is a ladder vein between Vein 39 and Joyce. Drill intersections of Vein 40 include 0.80 oz/ton gold over 7.5 feet and 2.24 oz/ton gold over 1.1 feet.

Drilling targeting up-dip veins in the Spiral 3 area intersected mineralization that is characterized by large, low-grade zones that contain narrow, high-grade structures with some continuity. For example, drilling along the Honeyrunner structure returned grades of 0.17 oz/ton gold over 30.7 feet that contained an interval of 0.40 oz/ton gold over 2.0 feet (Figure 11). Other intersections in Spiral 3 within strongly argillized basalts include 0.97 oz/ton gold over 5.0 feet (Vonnie Vein) and 0.27 oz/ton gold over 11.9 feet (Karen Vein). Drilling in the vein dominated zone was successful in upgrading the model in the 5350 timber raise area. Drilling from Haulage 3, in combination with mapping and channel sampling in the Spiral 4 development, indicate that mineralization of the Joyce, Vonnie and Vein 06 is along the margins of multiple north-striking, steeply-dipping dikes. Drilling to date indicates that this mineralization is dominated by a strong clay (argillite) alteration with semi-continuous, high-grade calcite/quartz veining in structural zones.

Drilling of the Joyce structural system continues beyond the modeled resource including high-grade drill intercepts such as 1.28 oz/ton gold over 2.2 feet and 1.11 oz/ton gold over 1.7 feet (Figure 12). Drilling on the Vonnie Vein had intersections including of 0.18 oz/ton gold over 11.1 feet and 0.29 oz/ton gold over 5.4 feet. Other veins not included in the life of mine intercepted 0.97 oz/ton gold over 0.7 feet and 0.76 oz/ton gold over 1.2 feet on Vein 3 and 0.26 oz/ton gold over 13.6 feet on Vein 64. Underground drill programs are proposed to upgrade resources and evaluate new targets throughout the mine (Figure 13).

Surface permits are being finalized to begin drilling on the Zeus, Kronos, Titan, Far View and Guard Shack targets to extend mineralization of known resources near the mine.

Hollister

Up to two rigs were active in the West Gloria area during the first quarter with mine development and preparations proceeding to evaluate East Clementine and Hatter Graben (Figure 14). At West Gloria the drilling program from the end of the 5265-level targeted down-dip extensions of high-grade intersections of the Gloria Veins to the west and north (Figure 15). This drilling intersected parallel structures to the north of the Gloria Vein and confirmed that mineralization is stepping to the northwest as suggested by mapping of vent breccia/sinters on surface. Drilling below the level defined high-grade veins about 100 feet below high-grade intersections (0.32 oz/ton gold, 6.1 oz/ton silver over 11.6 feet) drilled late in 2018. In-fill and step-out drilling is planned to determine the continuity and extent of these higher-grade veins. Further east on the 5265-level drilling intersected mineralization (0.77 oz/ton gold and 10.9 oz/ton silver over 3.3 feet) about 60 feet above current workings. Additional drilling is planned in what is interpreted as the upward extension of an east plunging mineralized zone that is still open up-dip and to the west.

A long exploration drillhole to the north targeted interpreted structures north of the Gloria veins. Three zones of quartz-calcite veins and multiple intervals of crackle breccia and stockworks were intersected including an intersection of 0.38 oz/ton gold and 20.16 oz/ton silver over 2.5 feet. Near the end of the of the hole adularia alteration was observed which suggests proximity to epithermal mineralization. A second down-hole is planned to test below these intercepts.

Drilling is in progress on a 1,500-foot geotechnical hole in the Hatter Graben decline (Figure 16). The drill rig is then expected to drill exploration holes targeting the 181, 233, 234 and 243 veins. Definition drilling to upgrade resources in the West Gloria, 5190 Pump Chamber, East Clementine and 5278 areas has begun. Surface permits are being finalized to begin drilling to extend the Hatter Graben resource beginning in the second quarter.

More complete drill assay highlights from Nevada (Fire Creek and Hollister) can be found in Table A at the end of this release and a presentation showing drill intersection locations is available by copying and pasting the following URL address into your Internet browser: http://ir.hecla-mining.com//interactive/newlookandfeel/4130678/Hecla_Q1-2019_ExplorationUpdate.pdf.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Mexico, and is a growing gold producer with operating mines in Quebec, Canada and Nevada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in eight world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements made or information provided in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “projects”, “believes”, “estimates”, “targets”, “anticipates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company’s operations are subject.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, expected or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, metals price volatility, volatility of metals production and costs, litigation, regulatory and environmental risks, operating risks, project development risks, political risks, labor issues, ability to raise financing and exploration risks and results. Refer to the Company's Form 10K and 10-Q reports for a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.

Cautionary Statements to Investors on Reserves and Resources

Reporting requirements in the United States for disclosure of mineral properties are governed by the SEC and included in the SEC's Securities Act Industry Guide 7, entitled “Description of Property by Issuers Engaged or to be Engaged in Significant Mining Operations” (Guide 7). Although the SEC has recently issued new rules rescinding Guide 7, the new rules are not binding until January 1, 2021, and at this time the Company still reports in accordance with Guide 7. However, the Company is also a “reporting issuer” under Canadian securities laws, which require estimates of mineral resources and reserves to be prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). NI 43-101 requires all disclosure of estimates of potential mineral resources and reserves to be disclosed in accordance with its requirements. Such Canadian information is included herein to satisfy the Company's “public disclosure” obligations under Regulation FD of the SEC and to provide U.S. holders with ready access to information publicly available in Canada.

Reporting requirements in the United States for disclosure of mineral properties under Guide 7 and the requirements in Canada under NI 43-101 standards are substantially different. This document contains a summary of certain estimates of the Company, not only of proven and probable reserves within the meaning of Guide 7, but also of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates estimated in accordance with the definitional standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum referred to in NI 43-101. Under Guide 7, the term "reserve" means that part of a mineral deposit that can be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. The term "economically", as used in the definition of reserve, means that profitable extraction or production has been established or analytically demonstrated to be viable and justifiable under reasonable investment and market assumptions. The term "legally", as used in the definition of reserve, does not imply that all permits needed for mining and processing have been obtained or that other legal issues have been completely resolved. However, for a reserve to exist, Hecla must have a justifiable expectation, based on applicable laws and regulations, that issuance of permits or resolution of legal issues necessary for mining and processing at a particular deposit will be accomplished in the ordinary course and in a timeframe consistent with Hecla's current mine plans. The terms “measured resources”, “indicated resources,” and “inferred resources” are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101. These terms are not defined under Guide 7 and are not normally permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC in the United States, except where required to be disclosed by foreign law. The term “resource” does not equate to the term “reserve”. Under Guide 7, the material described herein as “indicated resources” and “measured resources” would be characterized as “mineralized material” and is permitted to be disclosed in tonnage and grade only, not ounces. The category of “inferred resources” is not recognized by Guide 7. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in such categories will ever be converted into proven or probable reserves. “Resources” have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of such a “resource” will ever be upgraded to a higher category or will ever be economically extracted. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a “resource” exists or is economically or legally mineable. Investors are also especially cautioned that the mere fact that such resources may be referred to in ounces of silver and/or gold, rather than in tons of mineralization and grades of silver and/or gold estimated per ton, is not an indication that such material will ever result in mined ore which is processed into commercial silver or gold.

Qualified Person (QP) Pursuant to Canadian National Instrument 43-101

Dean McDonald, PhD. P.Geo., Senior Vice President - Exploration of Hecla Mining Company, who serves as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla’s mineral projects in this news release. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Greens Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled “Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine, Juneau, Alaska, USA” effective date December 31, 2018, and for the Casa Berardi Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2018 (the "Casa Berardi Technical Report"), and for the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled “Technical Report on the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA” effective date April 2, 2014, and for the San Sebastian Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico" effective date September 8, 2015. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Fire Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Klondex Mines titled “Technical Report for the Fire Creek Project, Lander County, Nevada, dated March 31, 2018; the Hollister Mine dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017; and the Midas Mine dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015. Also included in these technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors. Copies of these technical reports are available under Hecla's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Dr. McDonald reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally-collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to the Casa Berardi mine. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

Table A – Assay Results – Q1 2019 San Sebastian (Mexico) Zone Drill Hole

Number Sample

From (ft) Sample

To

(ft) Width

(feet) True

Width

(feet) Gold

(oz/ton) Silver

(oz/ton) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Copper

(%) Depth From

Mine Surface

(feet) El Toro Vein SS-1710 396.7 404.1 7.4 7.0 0.07 9.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 283 El Toro Vein SS-1716 326.4 338.8 12.4 11.5 0.17 9.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 232 El Toro Vein SS-1720 664.3 669.0 4.7 4.2 0.09 6.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 471 El Toro Vein SS-1738 522.7 526.1 3.4 3.0 0.18 37.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 367 El Toro Vein SS-1745 304.8 330.2 25.4 22.6 0.06 5.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 214 El Toro Vein Includes 312.9 321.8 8.9 8.0 0.15 13.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 214 El Toro Hw Vein SS-1745 175.48 185.25 9.51 8.94 0.26 18.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 116 El Toro Vein SS-1746 550.4 581.4 31.0 27.1 0.04 5.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 394 El Toro Vein Includes 563.5 570.2 6.7 5.8 0.16 24.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 394 El Toro Hw Vein SS-1746 365.82 371.79 6.0 5.9 0.13 8.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 251 El Toro Vein SS-1755 549.0 582.1 33.0 24.5 0.03 3.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 479 El Toro Vein Includes 562.0 568.7 6.7 5.0 0.12 11.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 479 El Toro Vein SS-1756 283.0 287.5 4.5 4.2 0.35 21.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 184 El Toro Vein SS-1757 629.2 635.8 6.4 4.8 0.14 5.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 535 El Toro Vein SS-1758 385.5 408.5 23.1 20.7 0.10 5.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 260 El Toro Vein SS-1759 221.2 224.9 12.0 9.5 0.21 11.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 516 Middle Vein SS-MV-100-021 209.6 219.0 9.4 6.6 0.89 152.9 1.0 0.5 0.3 374 Middle Vein SS-MV-100-022 172.4 179.2 6.8 4.8 0.03 21.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 370 Middle Vein SS-MV-100-031 218.6 228.2 9.6 6.7 0.25 49.8 0.3 0.2 0.1 290 Middle Vein SS-MV-104-039 354.9 360.8 5.9 4.1 0.04 18.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 561 Middle Vein SS-MV-104-037 185.0 193.8 8.7 6.1 0.79 206.5 1.4 0.7 0.4 455 Middle Vein SS-MV-104-045 272.1 278.5 6.5 4.5 0.03 8.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 634 Middle Vein SS-MV-104-043 350.9 358.4 7.5 5.3 0.01 16.7 0.1 0.1 0.0 646 Middle Vein SS-MV-104-041 206.7 214.6 7.9 5.6 1.67 167.9 1.2 0.6 0.3 558 Middle Vein SS-MV-104-042 195.1 202.4 7.3 5.1 0.05 14.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 557 Middle Vein SS-MV-104-040 295.9 303.8 7.9 5.5 0.02 8.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 570 Middle Vein SS-MV-104-046 205.4 211.0 5.6 3.9 0.12 23.9 0.2 0.1 0.0 432 Middle Vein SS-MV-101-049 147.6 152.6 4.9 4.4 0.02 7.7 0.1 0.0 0.0 652 West Francine Vein SS-1730 416.3 418.8 2.5 1.7 0.05 70.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 380

Casa Berardi (Quebec) Zone Drill Hole

Number Drill Hole

Section Drill Hole

Azm/Dip Sample

From Sample

To True

Width

(feet) Gold

(oz/ton) Depth From

Mine Surface

(feet) Upper Principal - 118 to 124 Zones CBP-0758 12363 25/15 136.5 138.0 3.6 0.53 1278 118 - 124 Area CBP-0758 12371 25/15 151.2 154.3 8.4 0.14 1271 118 - 124 Area CBP-0758 12392 25/15 191.6 196.4 15.3 0.19 1257 118 - 124 Area CBP-0758 12418 25/15 239.6 245.5 16.0 0.09 1246 118 - 124 Area CBP-0758 12440 25/15 283.2 286.2 6.6 0.19 1233 Lower Principal - 123 Zone CBP-0750-025 12107 264/15 109.3 110.0 1.6 0.18 2407 123 CBP-0750-025 12100 264/15 115.0 118.0 9.2 0.11 2403 East Mine 160 Zone - 300 Area CBE-0130 15638 324/-20 357.0 361.5 13.8 0.09 1358 160 CBE-0131 15817 359/1 208.5 217.5 28.2 0.10 964 160 CBE-0131 15824 359/1 247.5 253.5 17.7 0.17 964 160 CBE-0131 15829 359/1 276.0 277.5 4.4 0.30 964 160 CBE-0132 15901 22/4 225.0 229.5 11.6 0.06 966 160 CBE-0133 15814 359/-10 233.4 236.4 9.6 0.10 1125 160 CBE-0134 15852 10/18 216.2 235.8 62.3 0.06 834 160 CBE-0135 15779 348/-2 219.0 237.3 59.7 0.06 1032 160 CBE-0135 15779 348/-2 246.0 249.0 9.2 0.24 1039 160 CBE-0135 15779 348/-2 270.0 274.5 14.4 0.13 1048 160 CBE-0136 15781 351/5 209.5 219.9 32.8 0.12 936 160 CBE-0136 15781 351/5 224.5 235.5 34.4 0.10 934 160 CBE-0136 15784 351/5 300.0 301.5 4.8 0.19 927 160 CBE-0136 15786 351/5 326.0 331.5 17.7 0.06 925 160 CBE-0137 15798 355/12 215.6 221.5 17.4 0.12 861 Lower 113 Zone CBW-1141 11357 170/-8 207.0 210.0 9.8 0.12 3357 Lower 118 Zone CBP-0733 11859 4/-39 54.0 58.0 9.8 0.20 3321 118 CBP-0734 11849 354/-35 171.2 172.5 3.3 0.10 3517 118 CBP-0737 11843 344/-40 61.5 62.4 2.6 0.20 3332 118 CBP-0738 11842 344/-30 62.5 63.4 2.6 0.13 3311 118 CBP-0781 11821 344/-12 171.0 172.7 4.9 0.06 3352 Upper 128 Zone CBP-0774 12703 180/-33 409.8 411.5 4.9 0.11 1404 128 CBP-0774 12700 180/-33 422.2 423.6 4.6 0.20 1409 128 CBP-0776 12721 180/-40 401.1 401.6 1.6 0.28 1544 Surface Principal - 128 Zone CBS-19-905 12734 360/-49 434.6 436.5 5.2 0.24 953 128 CBS-19-909 12820 360/-49 376.5 378.4 3.8 0.42 832 128 Including 12820 360/-49 377.1 378.4 1.6 1.25 833 Surface East Mine - 139 Zone CBS-18-887 13948 3/-69 789.0 795.0 11.5 0.10 2171 139 Including 13948 3/-69 792.9 794.2 3.0 0.15 2176 Surface East Mine - 152 Zone CBS-18-888 15330 180/-60 277.3 280.2 8.2 0.07 788 152 CBS-18-892 15374 160/-60 225.0 228.0 5.1 0.07 628 152 CBS-18-893 15333 180/-65 207.8 210.3 2.8 0.28 622 152 CBS-18-893 15330 180/-65 268.5 276.1 9.8 0.17 812 Surface East Mine - 160 Zone CBS-19-894 16398 360/-48 112.1 113.0 2.3 0.19 283 160 CBS-19-894 16399 360/-48 292.5 298.5 14.8 0.06 677 160 CBS-19-904 16702 360/-48 169.5 171.0 3.3 0.16 408

Greens Creek (Alaska) Zone Drill Hole

Number Drillhole

Azm/Dip Sample

From Sample

To True

Width

(feet) Silver

(oz/ton) Gold

(oz/ton) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Depth From

Mine Portal\

(feet) 200 South Zone GC5101 348/-44 526.5 553.0 25.9 6.9 0.25 15.7 5.4 -2114 GC5101 348/-44 579.0 580.0 0.9 27.5 1.35 9.0 5.1 -859 GC5106 348/-55 758.5 773.0 14.4 27.7 0.42 4.2 2.3 -2210 GC5109 348/-71 786.5 800.0 13.5 5.3 0.13 5.3 2.1 -2337 GC5111 348/-64 2.0 12.0 7.7 28.6 0.44 6.4 3.6 -1569 GC5114 348/-39 7.5 13.5 4.2 28.2 0.15 9.8 5.2 -1569 GC5114 348/-39 484.0 505.5 18.6 10.1 0.54 20.3 7.1 -1880 GC5116 348/-73 4.5 13.0 4.3 29.5 0.42 4.3 2.3 -1569 GC5125 348/-83 4.5 7.0 2.3 9.1 0.10 2.3 1.2 -1577 GC5133 348/-37 0.0 5.0 4.3 12.5 0.05 3.5 1.9 -1582 GC5133 348/-37 23.0 25.0 1.7 33.1 0.23 3.3 1.7 -1590 GC5137 348/-88 16.0 19.5 3.5 32.9 0.20 8.7 4.3 -1587 GC5141 348/-86 4.0 6.2 2.1 17.9 0.07 6.0 3.1 -1592 GC5141 348/-86 32.0 34.0 1.9 27.5 0.11 3.3 1.9 -1609 GC5147 348/-50 0.0 5.0 4.3 62.3 0.10 5.0 2.4 -1589 GC5147 348/-50 22.5 25.0 2.2 14.2 0.12 6.0 3.6 -1594 GC5150 348/-55 0.0 3.5 3.5 63.2 0.05 6.4 2.9 -1578 GC5154 348/-70 0.0 6.0 6.0 48.4 0.05 5.9 3.3 -1578 Upper Plate Zone GC5102 246/23 321.0 324.6 2.3 28.0 0.11 4.4 2.2 124 GC5105 71/68 177.0 183.0 5.6 25.2 0.03 18.7 8.9 175 GC5107 108/86 140.0 145.5 5.4 20.0 0.02 12.3 7.9 149 GC5107 108/86 200.0 215.0 15.0 17.1 0.01 7.7 4.8 213 GC5108 230/78 140.0 153.0 13.0 26.6 0.09 2.9 1.4 146 GC5108 230/78 203.2 220.0 16.5 42.2 0.02 10.8 4.9 206 GC5108 230/78 253.4 264.0 10.6 7.8 0.03 8.2 3.5 261 GC5110 238/65 144.0 149.0 3.5 16.9 0.07 1.0 0.5 142 GC5112 240/55 155.0 166.0 5.5 93.6 0.39 5.0 2.4 129 GC5112 240/55 301.5 325.4 18.3 8.9 0.02 10.5 3.3 249 GC5115 241/43 192.0 219.0 13.5 38.9 0.08 4.8 2.1 138 GC5117 242/34 288.0 291.5 1.8 15.6 0.04 2.3 1.3 162 9A Zone GC5126 32/38 3.0 6.5 2.5 36.8 0.01 1.6 0.9 2 GC5130 34/29 9.0 13.5 3.2 16.1 0.01 1.0 0.6 2 GC5134 43/24 311.0 316.0 2.5 14.7 0.04 16.2 8.1 102 GC5136 43/12 297.0 300.5 3.4 19.0 0.16 0.1 0.0 49 GC5139 51/25 343.0 346.5 3.0 36.2 0.33 0.1 0.0 127 GC5143 50/17 298.5 301.0 2.3 21.5 0.02 8.3 4.2 79 GC5152 77/28 22.5 25.0 1.3 58.0 0.06 6.2 5.4 0 GC5152 77/28 384.5 393.0 5.2 57.0 0.02 11.3 6.0 162 GC5162 81/36 16.5 22.6 4.7 105.9 0.06 12.7 8.5 5 GC5167 91/9 418.0 431.5 5.9 27.1 0.01 1.9 1.1 58 GC5171 90/33 21.0 26.0 1.9 28.9 0.02 3.4 2.7 -5 Southwest Zone GC5121 95/-10 244.0 254.5 9.1 64.5 0.56 1.4 0.8 -815 GC5121 95/-10 265.5 270.0 3.9 26.4 0.07 25.3 15.2 -816 GC5127 66/15 152.0 174.0 14.1 22.6 0.30 10.9 4.1 -724 GC5129 66/-3 213.0 216.0 3.0 15.9 0.03 2.5 1.2 -765 GC5129 66/-3 254.0 263.5 9.4 31.1 0.14 10.4 6.7 -770 GC5131 66/-24 201.0 209.0 7.5 77.2 0.57 8.0 3.9 -831 GC5132 66/-37 223.0 228.0 5.0 28.7 0.10 13.5 6.9 -892 GC5135 71/-17 175.0 183.5 7.4 35.6 0.10 1.4 0.8 -803 GC5135 71/-17 231.0 234.0 2.6 21.9 0.03 15.2 9.2 -819 GC5138 71/-26 179.0 230.0 39.1 17.1 0.11 2.4 1.4 -830 GC5142 245/-23 200.5 208.0 7.0 94.3 0.40 12.2 4.8 -779 GC5144 245/-35 214.0 227.3 9.4 14.6 0.13 2.2 1.0 -831 GC5146 246/-45 222.0 241.3 12.4 61.4 0.10 2.0 1.0 -871 GC5146 246/-45 346.0 366.0 19.9 15.4 0.09 4.0 2.8 -784 GC5151 264/-50 254.0 261.0 5.7 20.0 0.07 12.4 6.6 -789 GC5153 258/-21 198.0 201.0 3.0 50.9 0.20 8.3 2.9 -857 Northwest West Zone GC5163 63/13 105.5 106.5 1.0 13.7 0.15 12.0 5.2 -731 GC5163 63/13 114.5 116.0 1.5 33.8 0.15 18.0 8.0 -729 GC5163 63/13 281.9 299.0 14.8 14.1 0.03 3.7 2.2 -682 GC5165 63/6 120.5 123.5 3.0 23.0 0.04 7.1 3.0 -744 GC5165 63/6 130.0 163.3 11.4 29.9 0.16 4.9 2.7 -742 GC5165 63/6 254.0 264.0 10.0 20.6 0.03 9.6 6.3 -727 GC5165 63/6 460.0 470.2 7.2 16.9 0.11 16.1 9.4 -710 GC5170 63/-5 443.7 453.2 9.4 17.3 0.25 23.4 13.8 -788 GC5175 63/-27 360.5 364.5 3.9 16.8 0.04 5.1 2.4 -920 East Ore Zone GC5157 63/9 467.5 473.0 4.7 5.0 0.06 19.9 5.7 709 GC5164 63/-31 330.0 352.0 21.9 20.5 0.05 4.2 1.2 481 GC5166 63/-53 346.0 347.2 1.2 53.0 0.05 17.6 9.3 375 GC5168 63/-71 405.5 413.5 7.6 64.0 0.27 6.5 2.4 265 GC5169 243/-77 357.0 359.5 2.5 5.3 0.10 19.7 5.3 304 GC5172 243/-59 376.0 378.5 2.5 8.6 0.03 21.8 4.9 318

Fire Creek (Nevada) Zone Vein Drill Hole

Number Drill Hole

Azm/Dip Sample

From

(feet) Sample

To

(feet) Width

(feet) True

Width

(feet) Gold

(oz/ton) Silver

(oz/ton) Depth From

Mine Portal

(feet) Spiral 2 Vonnie FCU-1047 105/24 379.0 384.0 5.0 3.8 0.16 0.3 20 Spiral 2 VN 40 FCU-1049 145/41 122.0 129.5 7.5 3.0 0.80 1.4 -53 Spiral 2 including 127.0 129.5 2.5 1.1 2.24 1.3 -51 Spiral 2 VN 40 FCU-1050 146/17 113.0 118.0 5.0 2.1 0.16 0.3 -101 Spiral 2 VN 39 FCU-1050 146/17 163.0 166.0 3.0 1.3 1.24 16.9 -87 Spiral 2 VN 40 FCU-1051 150/29 164.5 166.0 1.5 0.6 0.90 1.6 -55 Spiral 2 VN 12 FCU-1031 218/5 130.5 135.8 5.3 4.4 0.26 0.9 -178 Spiral 2 VN 12 including 130.5 133.0 2.5 2.0 0.48 1.1 -179 Spiral 3 VN 76 FCU-1026 93/25 171.0 174.6 3.6 3.3 0.17 0.3 -315 Spiral 3 VN 76 FCU-1026 93/25 202.0 203.5 1.5 1.2 0.52 0.9 -302 Spiral 3 Karen FCU-1026 93/25 278.5 291.5 13.0 11.9 0.27 0.4 -268 Spiral 3 Honeyrunner FCU-1027 86/20 56.5 58.0 1.5 1.4 0.28 0.3 -368 Spiral 3 VN 59 FCU-1027A 86/20 23.0 28.0 5.0 4.9 0.97 0.8 -379 Spiral 3 VN 59 including 23.0 23.5 0.5 0.5 5.99 5.1 -380 Spiral 3 VN 59 including 23.5 28.0 4.5 4.4 0.41 0.3 -379 Spiral 3 VN 59 FCU-1028 67/28 22.0 57.0 35.0 30.7 0.17 0.5 -369 Spiral 3 VN 59 including 38.0 40.2 2.2 2.0 0.40 1.4 -370 Spiral 3 VN 59 FCU-1061 51/44 37.0 62.0 25.0 23.5 0.16 0.3 -354 Spiral 3 Unknown FCU-1061 51/44 221.0 225.5 4.5 4.3 0.62 3.6 -233 Spiral 3 Unknown FCU-1061 51/44 226.0 235.0 9.0 7.1 0.22 0.5 -228 Spiral 3 VN 59 FCU-1062 34/30 39.0 59.0 20.0 15.3 0.16 0.3 -364 Spiral 4 Vonnie FCU-1021 97/1 391.0 416.0 25.0 23.2 0.17 1.0 -473 Spiral 4 Joyce FCU-1021 97/1 560.0 561.3 1.3 1.1 0.46 1.3 -470 Spiral 4 Joyce FCU-1021 97/1 564.6 567.5 2.9 2.4 0.32 0.5 -470 Spiral 4 Joyce including 567.0 567.5 0.5 0.4 1.02 1.3 -470 Spiral 4 Joyce FCU-1021 97/1 590.0 592.0 2.0 1.7 0.33 0.3 -470 Spiral 4 Joyce FCU-1021 97/1 606.0 621.0 15.0 12.5 0.29 1.3 -469 Spiral 4 Joyce including 610.0 612.0 2.0 1.7 1.11 4.6 -469 Spiral 4 Joyce FCU-1021 97/1 632.0 637.0 5.0 4.2 0.19 0.3 -469 Spiral 4 Vonnie FCU-1023 98/18 461.5 474.5 13.0 11.1 0.18 0.3 -333 Spiral 4 VN 03 FCU-1024 69/-24 516.2 518.5 2.3 2.2 0.21 0.3 -304 Spiral 4 Vonnie FCU-1025 66/-32 601.0 603.5 2.5 2.2 0.23 0.3 -413 Spiral 4 Vonnie FCU-1025 66/-32 609.0 615.0 6.0 5.4 0.29 1.1 -418 Spiral 4 Vonnie FCU-1025 66/-32 620.4 626.0 5.6 5.0 0.27 1.2 -424 Spiral 4 VN 79 FCU-1025 66/-32 638.0 641.0 3.0 2.4 0.58 0.8 -433 Spiral 4 Joyce FCU-1025 66/-32 659.5 663.0 3.5 2.8 0.38 0.8 -444 Spiral 4 VN 64 FCU-1025 66/-32 679.0 694.0 15.0 13.6 0.26 1.1 -458 Spiral 4 VN 08 FCU-1025 66/-32 791.0 794.0 3.0 2.8 0.53 0.3 -514 Spiral 4 Joyce FCU-1037 102/9 647.0 654.5 7.5 6.0 0.27 0.5 -377 Spiral 4 Vonnie FCU-1038 104/1 415.0 424.9 9.9 9.1 0.24 1.3 -473 Spiral 4 Vonnie FCU-1038 104/1 431.9 442.0 10.1 9.2 0.39 1.4 -473 Spiral 4 Joyce FCU-1038 104/1 627.8 628.3 0.5 0.4 0.84 0.6 -469 Spiral 4 Joyce FCU-1038 104/1 640.0 641.0 1.0 0.8 0.37 0.3 -469 Spiral 4 Joyce FCU-1040 64/-24 594.5 601.0 6.5 6.2 0.55 17.2 -337 Spiral 4 Joyce including 594.5 597.0 2.5 2.2 1.28 43.2 -336 Spiral 4 VN 08 FCU-1040 64/-24 804.8 807.5 2.7 2.6 0.25 0.3 -422 Spiral 4 Unknown FCU-1040 64/-24 846.0 850.0 4.0 3.4 0.21 0.3 -439 Spiral 4 Joyce FCU-1041 71/-30 666.0 666.8 0.8 0.7 0.31 46.1 -427 Spiral 4 VN 08 FCU-1041 71/-30 749.4 753.5 4.1 3.8 0.25 0.3 -470 Spiral 4 VN 03 FCU-1057 78/8 351.3 352.0 0.7 0.7 0.97 0.6 -453 Spiral 4 Unknown FCU-1060 46/4 321.9 322.8 0.9 0.8 0.52 0.3 -480 Spiral 4 Karen FCU-1060 46/4 327.0 327.5 0.5 0.4 0.52 0.3 -479 Spiral 4 V03 FCU-1060 46/4 477.0 478.5 1.5 1.2 0.76 0.8 -469

Hollister (Nevada) Zone Drill Hole

Number Drill Hole

Azm/Dip Sample

From

(feet) Sample

To

(feet) Width

(feet) True

Width

(feet) Gold

(oz/ton) Silver

(oz/ton) Depth From

Mine Surface

(feet) West Gloria HUC-00070A 000/-02 114.4 126.0 11.6 11.6 0.32 6.1 -296 West Gloria HUC-00070B 000/-02 111.0 116.5 5.5 5.5 0.25 10.2 -296 West Gloria Including 111.0 113.0 2.0 2.0 0.18 1.9 -292 West Gloria Including 113.0 114.0 1.0 1.0 0.05 1.9 -287 West Gloria Including 114.0 115.0 1.0 1.0 0.80 5.0 -276 West Gloria Including 115.0 118.5 3.0 2.5 0.38 20.2 -258 West Gloria HUC-00071 28/43 83.2 89.2 6.0 3.3 0.10 3.6 -235 West Gloria including 83.2 84.5 1.3 0.7 0.30 2.0 -237 West Gloria including 84.5 88.3 3.8 2.1 0.03 3.0 -235 West Gloria including 88.3 89.2 0.9 0.5 0.06 8.1 -234 West Gloria HUC-00073 50/29 89.2 125.2 3.7 3.3 0.77 10.9 -235 West Gloria including 124.8 123.5 2.0 0.9 0.28 5.8 -236 West Gloria including 123.5 124.8 1.3 0.6 1.53 18.7 -235

