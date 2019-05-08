Menü Artikel
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results of Annual General Meeting

12:46 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST. HELIER, May 08, 2019 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (the "Company") (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.

The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 3,350,167 representing 31.16% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(f), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the six nominees proposed by management for election as directors:

Nominee For Percent Against Percent Abstained
Leigh Wilson 3,232,365

 96.83%
 105,888

 3.17%
 11,914
Steve Curtis 3,235,121

 96.91%
 103,292

 3.09%
 11,754
Mark Learmonth 3,234,121

 96.88%
 104,292

 3.12%
 11,754
John Kelly 3,231,661

 96.84%
 105,392

 3.16%
 13,114
Johan Holtzhausen 3,229,921

 96.79%
 107,132

 3.21%
 13,114
John McGloin 3,230,019

 96.77%
 107,694

 3.23%
 12,454

Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

  • BDO South Africa Inc (formerly Grant Thornton Johannesburg Partnership) was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration; and
  • Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and McGloin were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated 1 April 2019 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Maurice Mason Tel: +44 759 078 1139
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/Jessica Cave/James Sinclair-Ford Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray Tel: +44 207 138 3204

