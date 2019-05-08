Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results of Annual General Meeting

ST. HELIER, May 08, 2019 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (the "Company") (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.



The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 3,350,167 representing 31.16% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(f), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the six nominees proposed by management for election as directors:

Nominee For Percent Against Percent Abstained Leigh Wilson 3,232,365



96.83%

105,888



3.17%

11,914



Steve Curtis 3,235,121



96.91%

103,292



3.09%

11,754



Mark Learmonth 3,234,121



96.88%

104,292



3.12%

11,754



John Kelly 3,231,661



96.84%

105,392



3.16%

13,114



Johan Holtzhausen 3,229,921



96.79%

107,132



3.21%

13,114



John McGloin 3,230,019



96.77%

107,694



3.23%

12,454





Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

BDO South Africa Inc (formerly Grant Thornton Johannesburg Partnership) was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration; and

Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and McGloin were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated 1 April 2019 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.

For further information please contact: