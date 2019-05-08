Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results of Annual General Meeting
ST. HELIER, May 08, 2019 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (the "Company") (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.
The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 3,350,167 representing 31.16% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.
The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(f), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the six nominees proposed by management for election as directors:
|Nominee
|For
|Percent
|Against
|Percent
|Abstained
|Leigh Wilson
|3,232,365
|96.83%
|105,888
|3.17%
|11,914
|Steve Curtis
|3,235,121
|96.91%
|103,292
|3.09%
|11,754
|Mark Learmonth
|3,234,121
|96.88%
|104,292
|3.12%
|11,754
|John Kelly
|3,231,661
|96.84%
|105,392
|3.16%
|13,114
|Johan Holtzhausen
|3,229,921
|96.79%
|107,132
|3.21%
|13,114
|John McGloin
|3,230,019
|96.77%
|107,694
|3.23%
|12,454
Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:
- BDO South Africa Inc (formerly Grant Thornton Johannesburg Partnership) was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration; and
- Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and McGloin were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.
The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated 1 April 2019 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.
