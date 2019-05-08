Star - Orion South Diamond Project Technical Update on 2019 Trench Cutter Bulk Sampling Program and Processing Plant

Stock Symbol: DIAM: TSX

SASKATOON, May 8, 2019 - George H. Read, P. Geo., Senior Vice President Exploration and Development of Star Diamond Corp. ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc ("RTEC") have initiated field activities and programs on several fronts in the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada, on mineral dispositions held 100 percent by Star Diamond, in preparation for RTEC's bulk sample drilling program on the Star - Orion South Diamond Project. RTEC refers to Star Diamond's mineral dispositions in the Fort à la Corne diamond district as Project FalCon.

The Cutter Soil Mixing ("CSM") program recently recommenced on the Corporation's Star Kimberlite, to complete the five remaining panels (see News Release dated October 1, 2018). The CSM program is intended to stabilize the unconsolidated sand overburden for each of the planned ten bulk sample holes on the Star Kimberlite. Following the CSM stabilization program, RTEC aim to use a Bauer BC 50 Cutter mounted on a Bauer MC 128 Duty-cycle Crane ("Trench Cutter Sampling Rig ") to drill and sample to depths of up to 250 metres below surface. Each ten metres of advance down hole aims to excavate some 100 tonnes of kimberlite. Bauer cutter rigs are used around the world for complex engineering projects. Bauer has indicated that this will be the first time in the world that this technology will be used in an active project to reach a depth of 250 meters.

Other recent site activities by RTEC include the expansion of the on-site person camp to accommodate up to 150 persons (formerly 90 persons); the completion of the 29.3 by 33.5 metre insulated and heated sample storage building adjacent to the site where the foundations have been cast for the bulk sampling processing plant. The components for the processing plant are on site and plant assembly will commence now that the foundations have been completed. The bulk sample plant has been fabricated by Consulmet in South Africa in modular, containerized units. The bulk sample plant will use a modern flowsheet and the latest X-ray transmission ("XRT") sorting technology to ensure any large diamonds present (up to 25 millimetres) are recovered with minimal breakage.

Senior Vice President Exploration and Development, George Read, states: "Star Diamond Corp. is encouraged by the level of activity on site and the pace at which tasks are being completed in preparation for the bulk sample drilling program on the Corporation's Star Kimberlite."

Star Diamond Corp. is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of the Corporation trade on the TSX Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". The Corporation's Fort à la Corne kimberlites (including the Star - Orion South Diamond Project, or "Project") are located in central Saskatchewan in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

All technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of George Read, Senior Vice-President of Exploration and Development, a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia and Mark Shimell, Project Manager, a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Province of Saskatchewan, who are the Corporation's "Qualified Persons" under the definition of NI 43-101.

