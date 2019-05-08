Avesoro Reports a 23% Increase in Mineral Reserves at the Youga Gold Mine, Burkina Faso

TSX: ASO

TORONTO, May 8, 2019 - Avesoro Resources Inc., ("Avesoro" or the "Company"), the TSX and AIM listed West African gold producer, is pleased to announce the results of an upgraded Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimate, and an updated Life of Mine ("LOM") plan, for its Youga Gold Mine ("Youga") in Burkina Faso.

Highlights:

Four year LOM extension to 2031 based on current Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves, with potential to extend further with additional drilling of existing Mineral Resources to upgrade the confidence level and prospective satellite targets across the Company's 763km 2 exploration portfolio surrounding the Youga, Ouaré and Balogo deposits;

exploration portfolio surrounding the Youga, Ouaré and Balogo deposits; Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves increased by 23% to 14.74Mt containing 814,900 ounces of gold grading 1.72g/t;

Youga Mineral Reserves are 7.8Mt containing 372,200 ounces of gold grading 1.5g/t; Ouaré Mineral Reserves are 6.7Mt containing 403,000 ounces of gold grading 1.9g/t; Balogo Mineral Reserves are 0.2Mt containing 39,700 ounces gold grading 5.7g/t;

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.16Mt containing 1,189,100 ounces of gold grading 1.67g/t 1 ;

; Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.6Mt containing 377,000 ounces of gold grading 1.5g/t;

Total forecast recovered gold of 734,066 ounces over LOM;

Total upfront capital of US$17.7 million for the construction of the Ouaré to Youga haul road, Tailings Storage Facility ("TSF") upgrades and the mobilization of contract operations, plus sustaining capital costs of US$17.8 million, including TSF expansion and mine closure;

Average LOM operating cash costs of US$877 per ounce and all in sustaining cash costs ("AISC") of US$973 per ounce 2 ; and

; and Youga post tax NPV of US$142.6 million at a 5% discount rate with a US$1,300/oz gold price and LOM free cash flow generation of US$186.8 million.

Notes:

1. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

2. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Serhan Umurhan, Chief Executive Officer of Avesoro, commented: "Following the previous announcement of the updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for the New Liberty gold mine in March 2019 and now the Youga gold mine today, I am pleased to confirm that we have successfully added 950,000 ounces of gold to the Company's combined Mineral Reserve inventory, net of mining depletion, as a result of the Company's 2018 exploration campaign across its license portfolio in Liberia and Burkina Faso. Each of our assets experienced an increase in Mineral Reserves, net of depletion, and as a result, we have substantially extended the lives of both our mines. I now expect the Company to sustain group level gold production above 200,000 ounces per annum for each of the next four years as indicated by the updated mine plans.

Following the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve upgrades for both New Liberty and Youga, the combined project level post tax Net Present Value (NPV 5% ) is indicated to be US$428.6 million after project and equipment finance debt repayments of US$100 million, and the combined project level post-debt and post-tax LOM cash flows are indicated as US$556.8 million, at US$1,300/oz gold price.

We are continuing to assess a number of optimisation options, including ore sorting and heap leach scenarios, to further improve the economics of both projects in addition to the significant potential to add further economic ounces to the projects with additional drilling."

Table 1: Summary of Forecast Project Physicals for each Full Year of Production

Parameter Unit 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Total Mining Physicals Youga Open Pit Waste

Tonnes kt 19,464 4,374 - 1,098 3,715 9,220 11,677 12,044 1,357 - - - - 62,948 Marginal

Tonnes kt 88 35 - 6 170 253 117 95 68 - - - - 832 Ore

Tonnes kt 995 395 - 0 880 1,382 1,291 588 636 - - - - 6,167 ROM

Grade g/t Au 3.35 1.61 - 0.68 1.33 1.19 1.16 1.55 1.75 - - - - 1.67 Strip

Ratio W:O 17.98 10.15 - 180.42 3.54 5.64 8.30 17.63 1.93 - - - - 8.99 Balogo Open Pit Waste Tonnes kt 1,296 10,247 - - - - - - - - - - - 11,543 Marginal

Tonnes kt 0 9 - - - - - - - - - - - 9 Ore Tonnes kt 43 154 - - - - - - - - - - - 197 ROM Grade g/t Au 5.74 6.22 - - - - - - - - - - - 6.11 Strip Ratio W:O 29.65 62.86 - - - - - - - - - - - 55.84 Ouare open Pit Waste Tonnes kt - 10,780 14,698 9,704 5,431 1,781 - - - - - - - 42,393 Marginal

Tonnes kt - 276 1,077 875 1,162 145 - - - - - - - 3,535 Ore Tonnes kt - 685 2,454 1,463 1,850 271 - - - - - - - 6,723 ROM Grade g/t Au - 1.96 1.92 2.18 1.57 1.38 - - - - - - - 1.86 Strip Ratio W:O - 11.22 4.16 4.15 1.80 4.28 - - - - - - - 4.13 Production Physicals Milled Tonnes kt 1,200 1,203 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,203 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,203 1,200 1,200 334 14,744 Milled Grade g/t Au 2.82 2.33 3.01 2.54 2.05 1.44 1.42 1.35 1.35 0.88 0.85 0.82 0.87 1.72 Recovered Gold koz 97.86 81.20 104.80 88.31 71.15 50.19 49.20 46.96 46.83 30.82 29.68 28.64 8.42 734.07

As indicated in Table 1 above, forecast production at the Youga gold mine is 6.16 Mt of run of mine ("ROM") ore at Youga plus 197,390 kt of ROM ore at Balogo, and 6.72 Mt of ROM ore at Ouaré for total recovered gold production of 734,066 ounces. Based upon the current known Mineral Reserves, the overall LOM is 11 years (including a period of stockpile reclaim following the cessation of mining activities in 2027), with an average mill feed rate of 100,000 tonnes per month at an average grade of 1.72 g/t Au maintained over the LOM.

Mining activities at the Youga pits is expected to pause temporarily in 2021 with the Youga mill processing ore from Balogo, and Ouaré during that time. Operations at the previously mined Balogo satellite pit recommence in December 2019 and continue through to December 2020 when the pit is closed. Development of Ouaré, located 44km to the East of the Youga process plant, commences with construction of the haul road in Q4 2019/Q1 2020 with production commencing in Q2 2020 and continuing through to early 2024.

Ore production from the Youga open-pits recommence in Q1 2023 until the cessation of open-pit operations in early 2027. Based on current known Mineral Reserves, the Youga mill will continue to process ROM ore from the Ouaré deposit and stockpile reclaim until Q1 2031 after which the mine would close.

Table 2: Key LOM Financial

Parameter Unit LOM Total Pre-Tax Project NPV1,3 US$m 173.4 Post-Tax NPV1,2,3 US$m 142.6 Free Cash – Life of Mine2 US$m 186.8 LOM Operating Cash Cost3 US$/oz 877 LOM AISC3 US$/oz 973 Notes: 1 At 5% discount rate and US$1,300/oz Au price 2?After tax 3 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimate

The updated Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates were produced by CSA Global (UK) Ltd with an effective date of December 31, 2018.

Table 3: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, prepared in accordance with CIM Standards.

Mineral Resource Estimate for the Youga Gold Mine, Burkina Faso, as at December 31, 2018 Deposit Cut-off

grade (g/t) Measured Indicated Measured and Indicated Inferred Tonnes

(Mt) Au

grade

(g/t) Au

metal

(koz) Tonnes

(Mt) Au

grade

(g/t) Au

metal

(koz) Tonnes

(Mt) Au

grade

(g/t) Au

metal

(koz) Tonnes

(Mt) Au

grade

(g/t) Au

metal

(koz) Netiana 0.60 0.03 7.63 7.5 0.13 6.76 29.2 0.17 6.92 36.8 0.0 1.8 1 Main Pit 0.55





2.96 1.53 145.6 2.96 1.53 145.6 0.8 1.4 36 Zergoré 0.55





2.57 1.20 99.1 2.57 1.20 99.1 1.0 1.2 39 NTV 0.55





1.88 1.10 66.6 1.88 1.10 66.6 1.5 1.3 61 A2N East 0.55





0.20 1.38 9.1 0.20 1.38 9.1 0.1 1.6 6 A2N Middle 0.55 0.02 6.38 3.7 0.07 6.31 14.4 0.09 6.32 18.1 0.0 6.4 5 Gassore 0.55





0.93 3.69 110.3 0.93 3.69 110.3 0.5 4.0 61 East Pit 0.55





0.68 1.55 33.8 0.68 1.55 33.8 0.0 1.2 2 West Pit 1 0.55

















0.1 1.6 5 West Pit 2 0.55





0.57 1.46 26.8 0.57 1.46 26.8 0.2 1.5 8 West Pit 3 0.55





0.64 1.53 31.5 0.64 1.53 31.5 0.2 1.2 7 West Pit 4 0.55





0.33 1.54 16.3 0.33 1.54 16.3 0.4 0.9 13 LeDuc 0.55

















1.0 1.0 34 Ouaré 0.65





11.14 1.66 595.1 11.14 1.66 595.1 1.7 1.8 99 Total

0.05 7.17 11.3 22.11 1.66 1,177.8 22.16 1.67 1,189.1 7.6 1.5 377 Notes: 1. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Statement is 31 December 2018. 2. The Mineral Resources have been depleted for mining up to 31 December 2018. The Ouaré Mineral Resources have no historic mining but has been depleted for

orpailleur workings. 3. Mineral Resources are reported above a surface based on the NPVS shell from a US$1,500 gold price pit optimisation run to support assumptions relating to

reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction. 4. Figures have been rounded to the appropriate level of precision for the reporting of Mineral Resources. 5. Due to rounding, some columns or rows may not compute exactly as shown. 6. The Mineral Resources are stated as in situ dry tonnes. All figures are in metric tonnes. 7. The Mineral Resource has been classified under the guidelines of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards on Mineral Resources

and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by CIM Council (2014), and procedures for

classifying the reported Mineral Resources were undertaken within the context of the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). 8. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by

environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. 9. Mineral Resources have been reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves, where applicable.

Table 4: Updated Mineral Reserve Estimate, prepared in accordance with CIM Standards.

Mineral Reserve estimated for the Youga Gold Mine, Burkina Faso, as at 31 December 2018 Deposit Cut-off

grade Proven Probable Total Mineral Reserve (g/t) Tonnes Au

grade Au

metal Tonnes Au

grade Au

metal Tonnes Au

grade

(g/t) Au

metal

(Mt) (g/t) (koz) (Mt) (g/t) (koz) (Mt) (koz) Netiana 1.10 0.06 5.56 10.5 0.14 6.35 28.3 0.20 6.11 38.8 Mid Pit 0.70 0.02 5.98 3.5 0.06 5.88 11.3 0.08 5.90 14.8 Gassore 0.70





0.67 3.74 80.0 0.67 3.74 80.0 Zergoré 0.70





1.46 1.22 57.1 1.46 1.22 57.1 West Pit 2 0.70





0.37 1.34 15.8 0.37 1.34 15.8 West Pit 3 0.70





0.39 1.61 20.2 0.39 1.61 20.2 West Pit 4 0.70





0.26 1.53 12.6 0.26 1.53 12.6 Main Pit 0.70





1.27 1.63 66.6 1.27 1.63 66.6 East Pit 0.70





0.47 1.47 22.4 0.47 1.47 22.4 NTV 0.70





1.21 1.07 41.6 1.21 1.07 41.6 Ouaré 0.84





6.72 1.86 403.0 6.72 1.86 403.0 TOTAL (exc. stocks)

0.08 5.66 14.0 13.01 1.81 758.9 13.09 1.84 772.9 Youga Stockpiles







1.64 0.78 41.1 1.64 0.78 41.1 Balogo Stockpiles







0.02 1.34 0.9 0.02 1.34 0.9 TOTAL (inc. stocks)

0.08 5.66 14.0 14.67 1.70 800.85 14.74 1.72 814.9

Technical Report

The Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimate and Updated LOM plan was completed by CSA Global UK Ltd ("CSA") with input from Avesoro and has an effective date of January 1, 2019. A supporting Technical Report, prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's corporate website www.avesoro.com within 45 days of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including operating cash costs, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of gold sold and net present value ("NPV"). These non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardised meaning. Accordingly, these financial measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Operating cash costs and AISC are a common financial performance measure in the mining industry but have no standard definition under IFRS. Operating cash costs are reflective of the cost of production.

AISC include operating cash costs, net-smelter royalty, corporate costs, sustaining capital expenditure, sustaining exploration expenditure and capitalised stripping costs. The Company reports cash costs on an ounces of gold sold basis.

Other companies may calculate these measures differently and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

About Avesoro Resources Inc.

Avesoro Resources is a West Africa focused gold producer and development company that operates two gold mines across West Africa and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange ("AIM"). The Company's assets include the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia ("New Liberty") and the Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso ("Youga").

New Liberty has an estimated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 17Mt with 1,365,000 ounces of gold grading 2.49g/t and an estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 20.47Mt with 1,748,200 ounces of gold grading 2.66g/t and an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.0Mt with 271,000 ounces of gold grading 2.8g/t. A supporting Technical Report summarising the PFS, prepared in accordance with CIM guidelines, is set out in an NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report dated January 31, 2019 and entitled "NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Report, Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Update for the New Liberty Gold Mine, Liberia" and is available on SEDAR?at www.sedar.com.

Youga has an estimated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 14.7Mt with 814,900 ounces of gold grading 1.72g/t and a combined estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.16Mt with 1,189,100 ounces of gold grading 1.67g/t and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.6Mt with 377,000 ounces of gold grading 1.5g/t. A supporting Technical Report summarising the PFS, prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's corporate website www.avesoro.com within 45 days of the date of this press release.

For more information, please visit www.avesoro.com

Qualified Persons

The information in this press release relating to the Mineral Resource estimates for the Youga Gold Mine have been prepared by Dr. Belinda van Lente, who is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat) of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions. Dr. van Lente is a full-time employee of CSA Global (UK) Ltd and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style(s) of mineralisation and type of deposit(s) under consideration and to the activity which she has undertaken to qualify as a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Dr. van Lente has reviewed and approved this press release and consents to the inclusion in the press release of the matters based on her information, in the form and context in which this appears.

The information in this press release relating to the open pit Mineral Reserves for the Youga Gold Mine has been prepared by Dr. Matthew Randall, who is Chartered Engineer and a registered Member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IMMM) of the UK. Dr. Matthew Randall is an associate mining engineer of CSA Global (UK) Ltd and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Dr. Matthew Randall has reviewed and approved this press release and consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on his information, in the form and context in which this appears.

Except as set forth above, the other scientific and technical information in this press release relating to the Youga Gold Mine has been prepared by Andrew Bamber, who is a registered Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC) and a Member of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Engineers (CIM). Dr. Bamber is a director of Bara Consulting Ltd. and an associate of CSA Global (UK) Ltd., and has sufficient experience relevant to the type of deposit under consideration and to the work which he has undertaken to qualify as a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Dr. Bamber has reviewed and approved this press release and consents to the inclusion in the press release of the matters based on his information, in the form and context in which this appears.

The Company's Qualified Person is Mark J. Pryor, who holds a BSc (Hons) in Geology & Mineralogy from Aberdeen University, United Kingdom and is a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr. Sci.Nat) of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions. Mark Pryor is an independent technical consultant with over 25 years of global experience in exploration, mining and mine development and is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved this press release. Mr. Pryor has verified the underlying technical data disclosed in this press release.

