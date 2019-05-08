Barrick Announces Dividend for Q1 2019

All amounts expressed in US dollars



TORONTO, May 08, 2019 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2019 of $0.04 per share, payable on June 17, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2019.1

Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Graham Shuttleworth said the dividend reflected Barrick’s profitability and financial strength and was in line with the commitment to shareholder returns made when the merger with Randgold Resources Ltd. was announced on September 24, 2018.

Enquiries:

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Bristow

+1 647 205 7694

+44 788 071 1386

Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Graham Shuttleworth

+44 1534 735 333

+44 779 771 1338

Investor and Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

1 The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the Company’s financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.