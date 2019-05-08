Amerigo Reports Q1-2019 Financial Results

Cash of $5.2 million generated from operations

Net loss of $1.4 million ($0.01 LPS)

VANCOUVER, May 08, 2019 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) announced financial results for Q1- 2019, which were affected by lower than forecast production as a result of low plant recoveries, as announced in the Company’s news release of April 15, 2019.

Amerigo posted a net loss of $1.4 million or $0.01 per share. Cash generated from operations before changes in working capital was $5.2 million. Including changes in working capital, the Company used $1.5 million in operations in the quarter.

Rob Henderson, Amerigo’s President and CEO, stated, “Financial results were below expectations due to low production in the quarter. Operating cash flow of $5.2 million in Q1-2019 is expected to be maintained in Q2-2019 and should then increase in the second half of the year as the planned new extraction sump will enable more operational flexibility and result in higher plant recovery.”

Amounts in this news release are reported in U.S. dollars except where indicated otherwise.

Amerigo reported a net loss of $1.4 million and cash flow from operations of $5.2 million

Net loss was $1.4 million (Q1-2018: net income of $1.2 million), due to lower production and lower metal prices.





Loss per share was $0.01 basic and diluted (Q1-2018: earnings per share of $0.01 basic and diluted).





Cash flow generated from operations before changes in non-cash working capital was $5.2 million (Q1-2018: $5.9 million.

MVC’s Q1-2019 production was lower than expected, negatively affecting financial performance including cash cost

Q1-2019 production was 13.0 million pounds of copper (Q1-2018: 14.2 million pounds), as a result of low plant recoveries. Cauquenes material was extracted from a low-grade zone and had higher than expected fines content and significant iron and clay contamination. MVC also lost 7 operation days in Q1-2019 as a result of a DET tailings system maintenance shutdown.



Copper production is comprised of 8.4 million pounds from Cauquenes (Q1-2018: 8.9 million pounds) and 4.6 million pounds from fresh tailings (Q1-2018: 5.3 million pounds).



Molybdenum production was 0.2 million pounds (Q1-2018: 0.4 million pounds).





Cash cost (a non-GAAP measure equal to the aggregate of smelting and refining charges, tolling/production costs net of inventory adjustments and administration costs, net of by-product credits) increased to $2.03/lb (Q1-2018: $1.77/lb).





Total cost (a non-GAAP measure equal to the aggregate of cash cost, DET notional copper royalties and DET molybdenum royalties of $0.66/lb and depreciation of $0.33/lb) increased to $3.02/lb (Q1-2018: $2.83/lb), due to higher cash cost and depreciation, mitigated by lower DET notional royalties from lower metal prices.

Production ramp up from MVC’s Phase Two expansion is ongoing. Annual production and cost guidance have been revised

Production in Q2-2019 is expected to be 14.0 million pounds as MVC’s mine plan will continue to be constrained by the ability to access better quality material until the new sump is operational in July. In Q3 and Q4-2019, MVC will be operating from a new and deeper Cauquenes sump and the new concentrate regrind mill will be in operation. The mill has been delivered to MVC and is being installed and commissioned in Q2-2019. As a result, quarterly production is expected to improve to 22.0 million pounds.





As a result of the projected production for H1-2019, MVC has revised its 2019 annual production guidance to 70 – 75 million pounds of copper and 2 million pounds of molybdenum at a cash cost of $1.45 to $1.60/lb, compared to original guidance of 80 - 85 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum at a cash cost of $1.30 to $1.45/lb. Amerigo’s financial performance in 2019 will be highly dependent on MVC meeting these production goals.





In 2019, MVC continues to expect to incur $5.8 million in sustaining Capex, in addition to $3.1 million in Capex payments in connection with the Phase Two expansion.

MVC’s average copper price in 2019 was $2.92/lb

MVC’s copper price was $2.92 per pound (“/lb”) (Q1-2018: $3.09/lb) and MVC’s molybdenum price was $11.11/lb (Q1-2018: $12.12/lb).





Revenue was $27.7 million (Q1-2018: $33.9 million), including copper tolling revenue of $25.5 million (Q1-2018: $29.5 million) and molybdenum revenue of $2.2 million (Q1-2018: $4.4 million).





Copper tolling revenue is calculated from MVC’s gross value of copper produced of $36.4 million (Q1-2018: $46.0 million) and fair value adjustments to settlement receivables of $2.1 million (Q1-2018: ($0.2 million), less notional items including DET royalties of $8.1 million (Q1-2018: $10.8 million), smelting and refining of $4.5 million (Q1-2018: $5.0 million) and transportation of $0.4 million (Q1-2018: $0.6 million).





MVC’s financial performance is very sensitive to changes in copper prices. MVC’s Q1-2019 provisional copper price was $2.91/lb, and final prices will be the average London Mental Exchange prices for April, May and June 2019. A 10% increase or decrease from the $2.91/lb provisional price used at March 31, 2019 would result in a $3.9 million change in revenue in Q2-2019 in respect of Q1-2019 production.





Amerigo remains fully leveraged to the price of copper.

Cash balance at quarter end was $16.6 million

At March 31, 2019 the Company’s cash balance was $16.6 million.





The Company had a $14.9 million working capital deficiency, caused by $22.5 million in scheduled bank debt repayments in the following twelve months.





Amerigo does not consider that its working capital deficiency constitutes a significant liquidity risk, as it anticipates generating operating cash flow to meet current liabilities as they come due, assuming copper prices remain at levels above $2.75/lb.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

The information and data contained in this news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2018, available at the Company’s website www.amerigoresources.com and at www.sedar.com.

Key performance metrics for the current and comparative quarter

Q1-2019 Q1-2018 Change $ % Copper produced (million pounds)1 13.0 14.2 (1.2 ) (8 %) Copper delivered (million pounds)1 12.9 14.5 (1.6 ) (11 %) Percentage of production from historic tailings 65 % 63 % - Revenue ($ thousands) 2 27,736 33,881 (6,145 ) (18 %) DET notional copper royalties ($ thousands) 8,136 10,797 (2,661 ) (25 %) Tolling and production costs ($ thousands) 25,764 28,717 (2,953 ) (10 %) Gross profit ($ thousands) 1,972 5,164 (3,192 ) (62 %) Net (loss) income ($ thousands) (1,399 ) 1,217 (2,616 ) - (Loss) earnings per share - basic & diluted (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) - Operating cash flow ($ thousands) 3 5,170 5,944 (774 ) (13 %) Cash flow paid for purchase of plant and equipment ($ thousands) 3,596 10,274 (6,678 ) (65 %) Cash and cash equivalents ($ thousands)4 16,597 29,869 (13,272 ) (44 %) Borrowings ($ thousands)5 66,700 66,047 653 1 % MVC's copper price ($/lb)6 2.92 3.09 (0.17 ) (6 %) MVC's molybdenum price ($lb)7 11.11 12.12 (1.01 ) (8 %)



1 Copper production conducted under a tolling agreement with DET.

2 Revenue reported net of notional items (smelting and refining charges, DET notional copper royalties and transportation costs).

3 Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital.

4 At March 31, 2019, comprised of $3.2 million in operating cash accounts and a $13.4 million debt service reserve account.

5 At March 31, 2019, comprised of short and long-term portions of $23.8 and $42.9 million respectively.

6 MVC’s copper price is the average notional copper price for the period, before smelting and refining, DET notional copper royalties, transportation costs and settlement adjustments to prior period sales.

7 MVC’s molybdenum price is the average realized molybdenum price in the period, before roasting charges and settlement adjustments to prior period sales





Summary Consolidated Statements of Financial Position March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 $ $ Cash and cash equivalents 16,597 21,338 Property plant and equipment 206,729 208,729 Other assets 32,428 27,546 Total assets 255,754 257,613 Total liabilities 147,113 148,403 Shareholders' equity 108,641 109,210 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 255,754 257,613 Summary Consolidated Statements of Loss (Income) and Comprehensive (Loss) Income Q1-2019 Q1-2018 $ $ Revenue 27,736 33,881 Tolling and production costs (25,764 ) (28,717 ) Other expenses (1,705 ) (1,706 ) Finance expense (1,530 ) (985 ) Income tax 131 (1,256 ) Net (loss) income (1,399 ) 1,217 Other comprehensive (loss) income 208 (335 ) Comprehensive (loss) income (1,191 ) 882 (Loss) Earnings per share - basic (0.01 ) 0.01 (Loss) Earnings per share - diluted (0.01 ) 0.01 Summary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Q1-2019 Q1-2018 $ $ Cash flows from operating activities 5,170 5,944 Changes in non-cash working capital (6,618 ) 3,493 Net cash (used in) from operating activities (1,448 ) 9,437 Net cash used in investing activities (3,596 ) (10,274 ) Net cash received from financing activities 131 2,882 Net (decrease) increase in cash (4,913 ) 2,045 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 172 300 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,338 27,524 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 16,597 29,869

