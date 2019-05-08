Aloro to Resume Drilling at the Los Venados Project

VANCOUVER, May 08, 2019 - Aloro Mining Corp. – (the “Company”) (TSX.V Symbol AORO) (FRANKFURT Symbol 4LPP) is pleased to announce that it will resume drilling at the Los Venados (LV) Project this weekend. The first round of drilling will include four drill holes for approximately 1200 meters of drilling.



The new drilling will be focused on the blind target in the southeast corner of the Los Venados concession which was discovered by drill hole LVRC-012. That hole cut 32m of blind strong silicic alteration with brecciated vuggy silica and sulfides containing the best gold intercept of 4.57 meters of 1.72 gpt Au. The intercept is interpreted to be at the margin of concealed felsic dome similar to that hosting high-grade mineralization in the Escondida zone 1300m to the east. See the Company’s news release of February 5, 2019 for further details on the Company’s previous drill results.

The reverse circulation (RC) drill rig was expedited from Hermosillo, Sonora to Matarachi, Sonora on Tuesday for preparation. The RC drill rig will be on site in Mulatos on Friday for set up and drilling.

The bulldozer is currently constructing the access roads and drill pads at the drill sites ahead of the drill rig arriving.

Thomas A. Doyle, President, CEO, stated “New mapping and sampling by the Aloro geological team in the southeast portion of the property has identified new mineralised structures in addition to what was intercepted in LVRC-012. I look forward to getting the drill rig back on the property and follow up on the discoveries we have found in the south east portion of the project.”

Melvin A. Herdrick, PGeo, a qualified person under NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical content contained in this press release. Mr. Herdrick has supervised the preparation of and approved the scientific and technical disclosures in this news release.

About Aloro Mining Corp.

Aloro controls the 3,199 hectare Los Venados Project which is located in the central part of the Mulatos Gold District and the western border of which property is shared with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. where it operates the La India open pit mine. The Los Venados Project is directly adjacent to the active Mulatos open pit of Alamos Gold Inc. to the south. The known mineralization within the Mulatos District is gold-dominant, with accessory silver and copper.

